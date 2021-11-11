Match ends, Malta 1, Croatia 7.
Croatia will host Russia on Sunday in Group H's final match to decide who qualifies automatically for the 2022 World Cup after both recorded big wins.
Luka Modric was among the goalscorers for 2018 finalists Croatia as they thrashed Malta 7-1 in Ta' Qali.
Meanwhile, Russia hit five second-half goals as they beat visitors Cyprus 6-0.
Russia lead the group by two points, so a draw on Sunday would secure top spot and World Cup qualification, with the runners-up earning a play-off spot.
Aleksandr Erokhin scored in each half for Russia against Cyprus in St Petersburg, with Fedor Smolov, Andrey Mostovoy, Aleksei Sutormin and Anton Zabolotny also on target in the last 35 minutes.
The win ensures they go into Sunday's game in Split with a slight advantage.
Ivan Perisic fired Croatia into a sixth-minute lead in Malta as he steered the ball into an empty net and Duje Caleta-Car doubled their advantage when he headed home Modric's free-kick.
Marcelo Brozovic's own goal pulled one back for the hosts, before Mario Pasalic and Modric made it 4-1 at half-time.
Croatia, nine points clear of third-placed Slovakia so guaranteed a play-off place whatever happens in the final game, did not ease up in the second half as Lovro Majer scored twice and Andrej Kramaric netted with a low finish.
Line-ups
Malta
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Bonello
- 2ShawSubstituted forMicallefat 83'minutes
- 5Agius
- 13PepeBooked at 79mins
- 20Attard
- 19KristensenSubstituted forPisaniat 45'minutes
- 17TeumaSubstituted forGuillaumierat 63'minutes
- 3Camenzuli
- 7MbongSubstituted forDimechat 69'minutes
- 9MontebelloSubstituted forSatarianoat 62'minutes
- 18Degabriele
Substitutes
- 4Micallef
- 6Guillaumier
- 8Grech
- 10Pisani
- 11Mbong
- 12Grech
- 14Satariano
- 15Vella
- 16Galea
- 21Dimech
- 22Portelli
- 23Caruana
Croatia
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Grbic
- 22Juranovic
- 5Caleta-Car
- 20Gvardiol
- 3Sosa
- 10ModricSubstituted forVlasicat 54'minutes
- 11BrozovicSubstituted forJakicat 45'minutes
- 15PasalicSubstituted forLivajaat 62'minutes
- 19Majer
- 9KramaricSubstituted forPetkovicat 54'minutes
- 4PerisicSubstituted forOrsicat 54'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Livakovic
- 2Stanisic
- 6Lovren
- 7Petkovic
- 8Sucic
- 13Vlasic
- 14Livaja
- 16Jakic
- 17Ivanusec
- 18Orsic
- 21Vida
- 23Sluga
- Referee:
- Deniz Aytekin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Malta 1, Croatia 7.
Post update
Offside, Croatia. Bruno Petkovic tries a through ball, but Mislav Orsic is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Marko Livaja (Croatia).
Post update
Henry Bonello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Croatia. Lovro Majer tries a through ball, but Nikola Vlasic is caught offside.
Post update
Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Alexander Satariano (Malta).
Post update
Attempt saved. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.
Substitution
Substitution, Malta. Karl Micallef replaces Kurt Shaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stephen Pisani (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cain Attard.
Booking
Enrico Pepe (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Marko Livaja (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Enrico Pepe (Malta).
Post update
Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kurt Shaw.
Post update
Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kristijan Jakic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.