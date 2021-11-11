World Cup Qualifying - European
MaltaMalta1CroatiaCroatia7

Malta 1-7 Croatia: World Cup qualifying - Croatia set up showdown with Russia

Croatia's Lovro Majer
Lovro Majer scored his first international goals for Croatia

Croatia will host Russia on Sunday in Group H's final match to decide who qualifies automatically for the 2022 World Cup after both recorded big wins.

Luka Modric was among the goalscorers for 2018 finalists Croatia as they thrashed Malta 7-1 in Ta' Qali.

Meanwhile, Russia hit five second-half goals as they beat visitors Cyprus 6-0.

Russia lead the group by two points, so a draw on Sunday would secure top spot and World Cup qualification, with the runners-up earning a play-off spot.

Aleksandr Erokhin scored in each half for Russia against Cyprus in St Petersburg, with Fedor Smolov, Andrey Mostovoy, Aleksei Sutormin and Anton Zabolotny also on target in the last 35 minutes.

The win ensures they go into Sunday's game in Split with a slight advantage.

Ivan Perisic fired Croatia into a sixth-minute lead in Malta as he steered the ball into an empty net and Duje Caleta-Car doubled their advantage when he headed home Modric's free-kick.

Marcelo Brozovic's own goal pulled one back for the hosts, before Mario Pasalic and Modric made it 4-1 at half-time.

Croatia, nine points clear of third-placed Slovakia so guaranteed a play-off place whatever happens in the final game, did not ease up in the second half as Lovro Majer scored twice and Andrej Kramaric netted with a low finish.

Line-ups

Malta

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Bonello
  • 2ShawSubstituted forMicallefat 83'minutes
  • 5Agius
  • 13PepeBooked at 79mins
  • 20Attard
  • 19KristensenSubstituted forPisaniat 45'minutes
  • 17TeumaSubstituted forGuillaumierat 63'minutes
  • 3Camenzuli
  • 7MbongSubstituted forDimechat 69'minutes
  • 9MontebelloSubstituted forSatarianoat 62'minutes
  • 18Degabriele

Substitutes

  • 4Micallef
  • 6Guillaumier
  • 8Grech
  • 10Pisani
  • 11Mbong
  • 12Grech
  • 14Satariano
  • 15Vella
  • 16Galea
  • 21Dimech
  • 22Portelli
  • 23Caruana

Croatia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Grbic
  • 22Juranovic
  • 5Caleta-Car
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 3Sosa
  • 10ModricSubstituted forVlasicat 54'minutes
  • 11BrozovicSubstituted forJakicat 45'minutes
  • 15PasalicSubstituted forLivajaat 62'minutes
  • 19Majer
  • 9KramaricSubstituted forPetkovicat 54'minutes
  • 4PerisicSubstituted forOrsicat 54'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Livakovic
  • 2Stanisic
  • 6Lovren
  • 7Petkovic
  • 8Sucic
  • 13Vlasic
  • 14Livaja
  • 16Jakic
  • 17Ivanusec
  • 18Orsic
  • 21Vida
  • 23Sluga
Referee:
Deniz Aytekin

Match Stats

Home TeamMaltaAway TeamCroatia
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home2
Away20
Shots on Target
Home0
Away12
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Malta 1, Croatia 7.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Malta 1, Croatia 7.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Bruno Petkovic tries a through ball, but Mislav Orsic is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Marko Livaja (Croatia).

  5. Post update

    Henry Bonello (Malta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Croatia. Lovro Majer tries a through ball, but Nikola Vlasic is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Alexander Satariano (Malta).

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nikola Vlasic.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta. Karl Micallef replaces Kurt Shaw.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stephen Pisani (Malta) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Cain Attard.

  12. Booking

    Enrico Pepe (Malta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Marko Livaja (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Enrico Pepe (Malta).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Duje Caleta-Car (Croatia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bruno Petkovic (Croatia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kurt Shaw.

  18. Post update

    Josko Gvardiol (Croatia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Stephen Pisani (Malta).

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kristijan Jakic (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.

