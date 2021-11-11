Georgia v Sweden

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Loria
- 2Kakabadze
- 4Kashia
- 3Khocholava
- 11Lobzhanidze
- 21Gvilia
- 16Kvekveskiri
- 15Azarovi
- 19Tsitaishvili
- 18Kvaratskhelia
- 10Okriashvili
Substitutes
- 5Chabradze
- 6Aburjania
- 7Kankava
- 8Qazaishvili
- 9Davitashvili
- 12Gugeshashvili
- 13Kacharava
- 14Lochoshvili
- 17Kupatadze
- 20Volkovi
- 22Chakvetadze
- 23Mamuchashvili
Sweden
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Olsen
- 2Krafth
- 3Lindelöf
- 18Nilsson
- 6Augustinsson
- 7Claesson
- 19Svanberg
- 20Olsson
- 10Forsberg
- 9Isak
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 4Milosevic
- 5Olsson
- 8Lewicki
- 12Dahlberg
- 13Mrabti
- 14Sundgren
- 15Eriksson
- 16Karlsson
- 17Cajuste
- 21Kulusevski
- 22Quaison
- 23Nordfeldt
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text


Attempt saved. Emil Forsberg (Sweden) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Kristoffer Olsson (Sweden) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).

Alexander Isak (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Alexander Isak.

Attempt blocked. Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Heorhiy Tsitaishvili with a cross.

Corner, Georgia. Conceded by Ludwig Augustinsson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Georgia 0, Sweden 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Georgia 0, Sweden 0.

Emil Forsberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Valeriane Gvilia (Georgia).

Offside, Sweden. Emil Krafth tries a through ball, but Joakim Nilsson is caught offside.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Davit Khocholava.

Attempt blocked. Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Sweden. Conceded by Nika Kvekveskiri.

Attempt blocked. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Sweden) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Mattias Svanberg (Sweden) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tornike Okriashvili (Georgia).