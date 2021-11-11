World Cup Qualifying - European
AzerbaijanAzerbaijan0LuxembourgLuxembourg0

Azerbaijan v Luxembourg

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Azerbaijan

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Mahammadaliyev
  • 5Medvedev
  • 4Mustafazade
  • 18Krivotsyuk
  • 17MütallimovBooked at 21mins
  • 8Mahmudov
  • 2Qarayev
  • 3SalahliBooked at 45mins
  • 19Ozobic
  • 10EmreliBooked at 44mins
  • 11Sheydayev

Substitutes

  • 1Balayev
  • 6Mustafayev
  • 7Alasgarov
  • 9Dadashov
  • 13Seydiyev
  • 14Hasanalizada
  • 15Huseynov
  • 16Diniyev
  • 20Celik
  • 21Abdullayev
  • 22Akhmedzade
  • 23Jannatov

Luxembourg

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Schon
  • 18Jans
  • 2Chanot
  • 13CarlsonBooked at 48mins
  • 17Pinto
  • 9Sinani
  • 16Barreiro Martins
  • 8Martins Pereira
  • 15Thill
  • 11Borges Sanches
  • 10Rodrigues

Substitutes

  • 3Bohnert
  • 4Malget
  • 5Selimovic
  • 6Zambujo Pimentel
  • 7Veiga
  • 12Kips
  • 14Deville
  • 19Skenderovic
  • 20Olesen
  • 21Thill
  • 22Omosanya
  • 23Martin
Referee:
Manuel Schüttengruber

Match Stats

Home TeamAzerbaijanAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home3
Away11
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg).

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yvandro Borges Sanches (Luxembourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  3. Booking

    Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Filip Ozobic (Azerbaijan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dirk Carlson (Luxembourg).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danel Sinani (Luxembourg) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  7. Second Half

    Second Half begins Azerbaijan 0, Luxembourg 0.

  8. Half Time

    First Half ends, Azerbaijan 0, Luxembourg 0.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gerson Rodrigues (Luxembourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Booking

    Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Maxime Chanot (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Azer Salahli (Azerbaijan).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivier Thill (Luxembourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  14. Booking

    Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Leandro Barreiro Martins (Luxembourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Olivier Thill with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Luxembourg. Conceded by Qara Qarayev.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mahir Emreli (Azerbaijan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maksim Medvedev.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Thill (Luxembourg).

