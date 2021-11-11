World Cup Qualifying - European
RussiaRussia1CyprusCyprus0

Russia v Cyprus

Line-ups

Russia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Safonov
  • 18Sutormin
  • 3Diveev
  • 5Osipenko
  • 23Terekhov
  • 21Erokhin
  • 8Fomin
  • 17Golovin
  • 15Al Miranchuk
  • 9Smolov
  • 22Mostovoy

Substitutes

  • 1Alvim Marinato
  • 2Chistyakov
  • 4Karavaev
  • 6Barinov
  • 7Zabolotny
  • 10Bakaev
  • 11Zobnin
  • 13Sergeev
  • 14Dzhikiya
  • 16Haikin
  • 19Glebov
  • 20Ionov

Cyprus

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Demetriou
  • 2Karo
  • 16Sotiriou
  • 19Laifis
  • 6PsaltisSubstituted forDemetriouat 45'minutes
  • 18Artymatas
  • 20Kastanos
  • 4Ioannou
  • 21Tzionis
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 15Papoulis

Substitutes

  • 1Toumpas
  • 3Antoniadis
  • 5Demetriou
  • 7Efrem
  • 8Spoljaric
  • 9Kakoullis
  • 11Avraam
  • 13Mamas
  • 14Andreou
  • 22Michael
  • 23Ilia
Referee:
Daniel Stefanski

Match Stats

Home TeamRussiaAway TeamCyprus
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home10
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Kostakis Artymatas (Cyprus).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grigoris Kastanos (Cyprus) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicholas Ioannou.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Russia. Aleksey Miranchuk tries a through ball, but Fedor Smolov is caught offside.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Cyprus. Marios Demetriou replaces Paris Psaltis.

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Russia 1, Cyprus 0.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Russia 1, Cyprus 0.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Aleksandr Erokhin.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Konstantinos Sotiriou (Cyprus) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marinos Tzionis with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Andrey Mostovoy (Russia).

  11. Post update

    Paris Psaltis (Cyprus) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aleksandr Golovin with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksey Miranchuk (Russia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fedor Smolov.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aleksey Sutormin (Russia) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandr Erokhin.

  15. Post update

    Aleksandr Golovin (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marinos Tzionis (Cyprus).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aleksandr Erokhin (Russia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  18. Post update

    Andrey Mostovoy (Russia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Karo (Cyprus).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cyprus. Conceded by Igor Diveev.

Top Stories