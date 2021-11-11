Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst and Kenny Miller were Rangers team-mates in season 2000-01

Giovanni van Bronckhorst "looks a good fit" for the Rangers job, says former Ibrox team-mate Kenny Miller.

The 46-year-old Dutchman is an early frontrunner to replace Steven Gerrard after the former England captain joined Aston Villa on Thursday.

Miller played with Van Bronckhorst at Rangers in season 2000-01 before the latter moved to Arsenal then Barcelona, where he won the Champions League.

"He ticks a lot of boxes," Miller said of the former Feyenoord manager.

"Gio on paper does look a good fit - the way he wants to play, the success he's already had. He had some wonderful years at the club."

Double Scottish title winner Van Bronckhorst, who captained his country in the 2010 World Cup final, won three trophies while in charge of Feyenoord, including a league championship and, more recently, managed in China with Guangzhou R&F.

Miller says much might depend on how Rangers' director of football, Ross Wilson, and Van Bronckhorst gel if it comes to an interview.

"If Ross Wilson and Giovanni van Bronckhorst were sitting in the room, it might not be the right fit for one party or the other," Miller said on the BBC's Scottish Football podcast. "You have to go through the process.

"I don't think for one second Ross Wilson will be looking at someone who's going to come in and tear it up. There's been too much progress made, they've come too far."

Gerrard's last full season ended with Rangers preventing city rivals Celtic winning 10 titles in a row.

"They have wrestled the power away," Miller added. "They have a stable squad.

"Somebody needs to come in and not only continue it, make it better. The club is in a far better position than it was three-and-a-half years ago."

'Difficult to get someone of Gerrard's stature' - analysis

Former Rangers midfielder Charlie Adam

Do they go for a stop-gap from now until the end of the season and get somebody in who knows the league? They've got to try and find somebody that's going to play the same way.

Former Rangers player and manager Stuart McCall

It's going to be very difficult to get anyone of the same stature as Steven Gerrard. It's got to be a strong character. With Rangers or Celtic, you've got to win. It's got to be somebody that can take the pressures.