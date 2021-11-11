Liam Palmer: Sheffield Wednesday full-back extends deal until end of next season

Liam Palmer
Liam Palmer made his debut for Sheffield Wednesday in August 2010

Sheffield Wednesday full-back Liam Palmer has extended his contract until the end of the 2022-23 season.

The 30-year-old Scotland international has spent his whole career with the Owls and has made 319 appearances.

"It's another really happy day for me, as everyone knows I've been here a long time," he told the club website.external-link

"It's a massive honour to be here playing for Sheffield Wednesday, every time you wear the shirt, the badge, it means an awful lot."

