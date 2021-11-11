Moldova v Scotland: Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay sent home with throat virus
Last updated on .From the section Scotland
|World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland
|Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 23:25
Scotland's Scott McTominay has been sent home from the squad's training camp in Spain with a throat virus.
The 24-year-old Manchester United player will miss Friday's match in Moldova but could return for Monday's home tie with Denmark.
One more win for the Scots will secure a World Cup play-off place.
"It's disappointing to lose Scott, but it's going to be a big chance for someone else to play in the team," said Scotland head coach Steve Clarke.
"We have good cover at centre-back and good cover in midfield."
McTominay, capped 28 times, scored his first international goal against Israel last month, Scotland's winner in the 3-2 victory, and has featured in defence and midfield for Clarke.
Defender Grant Hanley (injured) and suspended attacking pair Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes will also miss Friday's game.
- Scotland's infamous 2004 Moldova trip
- Scots helping in Europe's poorest nation
- Scotland have 97% chance of play-offs
Pick your Scotland XI
Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.