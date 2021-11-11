Moldova v Scotland: Man Utd midfielder Scott McTominay sent home with throat virus

Scott McTominay scored Scotland's winner in the 3-2 win over Israel in October
World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland
Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 23:25

Scotland's Scott McTominay has been sent home from the squad's training camp in Spain with a throat virus.

The 24-year-old Manchester United player will miss Friday's match in Moldova but could return for Monday's home tie with Denmark.

One more win for the Scots will secure a World Cup play-off place.

"It's disappointing to lose Scott, but it's going to be a big chance for someone else to play in the team," said Scotland head coach Steve Clarke.

"We have good cover at centre-back and good cover in midfield."

McTominay, capped 28 times, scored his first international goal against Israel last month, Scotland's winner in the 3-2 victory, and has featured in defence and midfield for Clarke.

Defender Grant Hanley (injured) and suspended attacking pair Ryan Christie and Lyndon Dykes will also miss Friday's game.

