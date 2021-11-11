Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Steve Morison's former clubs as a player include Millwall, Norwich and Leeds

Cardiff City are expected to keep caretaker manager Steve Morison in charge until the end of the season.

Morison was named interim boss when Mick McCarthy left the club last month.

Cardiff have picked up four points from three matches under Morison, with Saturday's win over Huddersfield ending a winless run of 10 Championship games.

Now the former Wales striker is set to extend his reign with assistant coach Tom Ramasut, who worked alongside him for Cardiff Under-23s.

An announcement is expected on Friday or Saturday, with the club's owner Vincent Tan believed to have been impressed by Morison.

Cardiff had also considered former Chelsea assistant bosses Eddie Newton and Jody Morris as well as ex-Rangers coach Michael Beale, who is expected to follow manager Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.