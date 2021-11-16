Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Republic of Ireland Under-21s snatch last-gasp win over Sweden

O'Neill scored with seconds remaining
O'Neill (right) scored in the dying seconds to boost the Republic's hopes of qualifying

Ollie O'Neill struck a last-gasp goal to lift the Republic of Ireland Under-21s to a deserved win over Euro 2023 qualifying group leaders Sweden.

O'Neill scored with seconds remaining as the Republic moved to within four points of Sweden with a game in hand.

The result was much-needed for Jim Crawford's side after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Italy.

The Italians sit second, three points above the Irish having played a game less.

The visitors had a chance to open the scoring early on when Rami Al Hajj was denied by Republic goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Ross Tierney almost struck for the hosts on the cusp of half-time but was unable to connect with Will Smallbone's cross.

Amin Sarr went close for the visitors while Tyreik Wright forced a save out of Sweden keeper Samuel Brolin at the other end.

Evan Ferguson also had a chance to win it for the Republic but dragged his effort wide after bursting clear down the left flank.

While it looked as though the Republic were destined to rue their missed chances, substitute O'Neill surged into space and confidently slotted the ball into Brolin's bottom corner to spark ecstatic scenes at Tallaght Stadium.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Maher
  • 13O'BrienBooked at 47mins
  • 4McGuinness
  • 3Bagan
  • 2O'Connor
  • 7Kilkenny
  • 6Coventry
  • 18WrightSubstituted forO'Neillat 84'minutes
  • 10SmallboneBooked at 54minsSubstituted forNoßat 84'minutes
  • 17TierneySubstituted forFerryat 68'minutes
  • 9KayodeSubstituted forFergusonat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McEntee
  • 8Noß
  • 11Ferry
  • 14O'Neill
  • 15Hondermarck
  • 19Ferguson
  • 20Devoy
  • 22Whelan
  • 23Odumuso

Sweden U21

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Brolin
  • 2HolmBooked at 52mins
  • 3Ousou
  • 4Vagic
  • 5Svensson
  • 7WålemarkSubstituted forNygrenat 68'minutes
  • 6GustafssonSubstituted forEdvardssonat 85'minutes
  • 8Hussein
  • 11Elanga
  • 10Al HajjSubstituted forPricaat 79'minutes
  • 9SarrSubstituted forAbrahamat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Dovin
  • 13Zandén
  • 14Tolinsson
  • 15Lagerbielke
  • 16Nygren
  • 17Edvardsson
  • 18Ali
  • 19Prica
  • 20Abraham
Referee:
Peter Kralovic
Attendance:
1,535

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 1, Sweden U21 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 1, Sweden U21 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 1, Sweden U21 0. Oliver O'Neill (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Coventry.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden U21. David Edvardsson replaces Carl Gustafsson.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Oliver O'Neill replaces Tyreik Wright.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Conor Noß replaces William Smallbone.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden U21. Tim Prica replaces Rami Al Hajj.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Evan Ferguson replaces Joshua Kayode.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Republic of Ireland U21. Will Ferry replaces Ross Tierney.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden U21. Benjamin Nygren replaces Patrik Wålemark.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Sweden U21. Paulos Abraham replaces Amin Sarr.

  12. Booking

    William Smallbone (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Booking

    Emil Holm (Sweden U21) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Second Half

    Second Half begins Republic of Ireland U21 0, Sweden U21 0.

  16. Half Time

    First Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 0, Sweden U21 0.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

