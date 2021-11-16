Last updated on .From the section Football

O'Neill (right) scored in the dying seconds to boost the Republic's hopes of qualifying

Ollie O'Neill struck a last-gasp goal to lift the Republic of Ireland Under-21s to a deserved win over Euro 2023 qualifying group leaders Sweden.

O'Neill scored with seconds remaining as the Republic moved to within four points of Sweden with a game in hand.

The result was much-needed for Jim Crawford's side after Friday's 2-0 defeat by Italy.

The Italians sit second, three points above the Irish having played a game less.

The visitors had a chance to open the scoring early on when Rami Al Hajj was denied by Republic goalkeeper Brian Maher.

Ross Tierney almost struck for the hosts on the cusp of half-time but was unable to connect with Will Smallbone's cross.

Amin Sarr went close for the visitors while Tyreik Wright forced a save out of Sweden keeper Samuel Brolin at the other end.

Evan Ferguson also had a chance to win it for the Republic but dragged his effort wide after bursting clear down the left flank.

While it looked as though the Republic were destined to rue their missed chances, substitute O'Neill surged into space and confidently slotted the ball into Brolin's bottom corner to spark ecstatic scenes at Tallaght Stadium.