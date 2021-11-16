Last updated on .From the section Football

Northern Ireland Under-21s had Trai Hume sent off as they fell to a 2-0 Euro 2023 qualifying defeat by Malta at Mourneview Park.

Linfield's Hume was dismissed in the 32nd minute following an incident with Malta captain Ayrton Attard.

The visitors broke the deadlock four minutes into the second through a fine Marcus Grima strike.

NI's Kofi Balmer had a header cleared off the line before Andrea Zammit wrapped the win for Malta late on.

Having breathed new life into their qualifying campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Lithuania in Ballymena on Friday, Northern Ireland's second defeat by Malta - they lost 4-1 in September's meeting - leaves them fifth in Group C on six points.

John Schofield's side are nine points adrift of joint-leaders Spain and Russia with four games remaining.

The game's major flashpoint arrived just after the half-hour mark when Attard fell to the ground having been standing beside Hume as Northern Ireland prepared to take a corner.

To the amazement of the home players, the referee showed Hume a straight red card to plunge Northern Ireland's gameplan into disarray.

Four minutes after the restart, the away side took the lead when Grima finished off a fine passing move with a superb left-footed drive from distance.

Balmer came closest to levelling matters on 57 minutes when his header from a corner was cleared off the line, while Finn Cousin-Dawson forced a strong save from Malta goalkeeper Cain Formosa after a long throw-in.

With the hosts pushing for a late leveller, Malta secured all three points in clinical fashion as Zammit calmly slotted the ball past Liam Hughes to complete a miserable night for Northern Ireland.