Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Northern Ireland U21Northern Ireland U210Malta U21Malta U212

Under-21 Euro qualifying: Hume sent off as Northern Ireland lose to Malta

Northern Ireland players dejected at the final whistle
Northern Ireland are nine points adrift of joint-leaders Spain and Russia with four games left

Northern Ireland Under-21s had Trai Hume sent off as they fell to a 2-0 Euro 2023 qualifying defeat by Malta at Mourneview Park.

Linfield's Hume was dismissed in the 32nd minute following an incident with Malta captain Ayrton Attard.

The visitors broke the deadlock four minutes into the second through a fine Marcus Grima strike.

NI's Kofi Balmer had a header cleared off the line before Andrea Zammit wrapped the win for Malta late on.

Having breathed new life into their qualifying campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Lithuania in Ballymena on Friday, Northern Ireland's second defeat by Malta - they lost 4-1 in September's meeting - leaves them fifth in Group C on six points.

John Schofield's side are nine points adrift of joint-leaders Spain and Russia with four games remaining.

The game's major flashpoint arrived just after the half-hour mark when Attard fell to the ground having been standing beside Hume as Northern Ireland prepared to take a corner.

To the amazement of the home players, the referee showed Hume a straight red card to plunge Northern Ireland's gameplan into disarray.

Four minutes after the restart, the away side took the lead when Grima finished off a fine passing move with a superb left-footed drive from distance.

Balmer came closest to levelling matters on 57 minutes when his header from a corner was cleared off the line, while Finn Cousin-Dawson forced a strong save from Malta goalkeeper Cain Formosa after a long throw-in.

With the hosts pushing for a late leveller, Malta secured all three points in clinical fashion as Zammit calmly slotted the ball past Liam Hughes to complete a miserable night for Northern Ireland.

Line-ups

Northern Ireland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hughes
  • 2HumeBooked at 32mins
  • 20SmythSubstituted forBoyd-Munceat 71'minutes
  • 4Balmer
  • 3Donnelly
  • 6Galbraith
  • 10McCalmont
  • 5Cousin-Dawson
  • 17Taylor
  • 21LaneSubstituted forMcGovernat 71'minutes
  • 9O'NeillSubstituted forWaideat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Scott
  • 8Boyd-Munce
  • 11Baggley
  • 12Webber
  • 13Charles
  • 14McGovern
  • 16McKiernan
  • 18Johnston
  • 19Waide

Malta U21

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Formosa
  • 19EllulBooked at 65mins
  • 4GauciSubstituted forBradshawat 26'minutes
  • 8VellaBooked at 45mins
  • 18Lonardelli
  • 7AttardBooked at 43mins
  • 22CarboneSubstituted forZammitat 77'minutes
  • 11Garzia
  • 16GhioSubstituted forSciberrasat 61'minutes
  • 6GrimaSubstituted forSciberrasat 60'minutes
  • 21Engerer

Substitutes

  • 2Micallef
  • 3Leonardi
  • 5Bradshaw
  • 9Zammit
  • 10Sixsmith
  • 12Sylla
  • 14Mohnani
  • 17Sciberras
  • 20Sciberras
Referee:
Kári Høvdanum
Attendance:
247

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Northern Ireland U21 0, Malta U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Northern Ireland U21 0, Malta U21 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Northern Ireland U21 0, Malta U21 2. Andrea Zammit (Malta U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jake Engerer.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Andrea Zammit replaces Jamie Carbone.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Ryan Waide replaces Paul O'Neill.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. John McGovern replaces Paddy Lane.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Northern Ireland U21. Caolan Boyd-Munce replaces Oisin Smyth.

  8. Booking

    Matthew Ellul (Malta U21) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Bradley Sciberras replaces Jake Ghio.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Gianluca Sciberras replaces Marcus Grima.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Northern Ireland U21 0, Malta U21 1. Marcus Grima (Malta U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ayrton Attard.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Northern Ireland U21 0, Malta U21 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Northern Ireland U21 0, Malta U21 0.

  14. Booking

    Andreas Vella (Malta U21) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Ayrton Attard (Malta U21) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Dismissal

    Trai Hume (Northern Ireland U21) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Malta U21. Adam Bradshaw replaces Christian Gauci.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

