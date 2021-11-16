Match ends, Northern Ireland U21 0, Malta U21 2.
Northern Ireland Under-21s had Trai Hume sent off as they fell to a 2-0 Euro 2023 qualifying defeat by Malta at Mourneview Park.
Linfield's Hume was dismissed in the 32nd minute following an incident with Malta captain Ayrton Attard.
The visitors broke the deadlock four minutes into the second through a fine Marcus Grima strike.
NI's Kofi Balmer had a header cleared off the line before Andrea Zammit wrapped the win for Malta late on.
Having breathed new life into their qualifying campaign with a commanding 4-0 win over Lithuania in Ballymena on Friday, Northern Ireland's second defeat by Malta - they lost 4-1 in September's meeting - leaves them fifth in Group C on six points.
John Schofield's side are nine points adrift of joint-leaders Spain and Russia with four games remaining.
The game's major flashpoint arrived just after the half-hour mark when Attard fell to the ground having been standing beside Hume as Northern Ireland prepared to take a corner.
To the amazement of the home players, the referee showed Hume a straight red card to plunge Northern Ireland's gameplan into disarray.
Four minutes after the restart, the away side took the lead when Grima finished off a fine passing move with a superb left-footed drive from distance.
Balmer came closest to levelling matters on 57 minutes when his header from a corner was cleared off the line, while Finn Cousin-Dawson forced a strong save from Malta goalkeeper Cain Formosa after a long throw-in.
With the hosts pushing for a late leveller, Malta secured all three points in clinical fashion as Zammit calmly slotted the ball past Liam Hughes to complete a miserable night for Northern Ireland.
Line-ups
Northern Ireland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hughes
- 2HumeBooked at 32mins
- 20SmythSubstituted forBoyd-Munceat 71'minutes
- 4Balmer
- 3Donnelly
- 6Galbraith
- 10McCalmont
- 5Cousin-Dawson
- 17Taylor
- 21LaneSubstituted forMcGovernat 71'minutes
- 9O'NeillSubstituted forWaideat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Scott
- 8Boyd-Munce
- 11Baggley
- 12Webber
- 13Charles
- 14McGovern
- 16McKiernan
- 18Johnston
- 19Waide
Malta U21
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Formosa
- 19EllulBooked at 65mins
- 4GauciSubstituted forBradshawat 26'minutes
- 8VellaBooked at 45mins
- 18Lonardelli
- 7AttardBooked at 43mins
- 22CarboneSubstituted forZammitat 77'minutes
- 11Garzia
- 16GhioSubstituted forSciberrasat 61'minutes
- 6GrimaSubstituted forSciberrasat 60'minutes
- 21Engerer
Substitutes
- 2Micallef
- 3Leonardi
- 5Bradshaw
- 9Zammit
- 10Sixsmith
- 12Sylla
- 14Mohnani
- 17Sciberras
- 20Sciberras
- Referee:
- Kári Høvdanum
- Attendance:
- 247
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.