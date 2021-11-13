Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny pictured with his captain Seamus Coleman

World Cup European qualifying, Group A: Luxembourg v Republic of Ireland Venue: Stade de Luxembourg Date: Sunday, 14 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live text commentary and match report on the BBC Sport website

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman says he does not regard Sunday's World Cup qualifier away to Luxembourg as "a revenge mission".

The Irish suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luxembourg in Dublin in March but improved form sees them hopeful of securing third in the group.

"Revenge mission - I don't want to look at it like that in terms of I think we are in a better place," said Coleman.

"The last few meet-ups have been good. We played some good football at times.

"We all know. I said at the time, there's no getting away from that and we have to take that on the chin, but we have to do our utmost to make sure that doesn't happen again. We are in a better place."

Following their 0-0 draw against Portugal on Thursday, three points in Luxembourg would see the Republic finish third in Group A behind Portugal and Serbia, albeit only on goal difference over Sunday's opponents.

"We need to take that good atmosphere of how we played against Portugal into this game instead of thinking too far back and what happened," added Coleman.

Kenny 'confident' over Omobamidele fitness

Republic manager Stephen Kenny is hopeful that Andrew Omobamidele will be fit for Sunday night's World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg.

The 19-year-old Norwich defender missed Thursday's game against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium as he nursed an Achilles problem.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Kenny said: "Andrew Omobamidele, we'll assess him in training. Obviously he's not trained yet, but we're confident that he'll be fit, I think. We'll see how he goes."

Andrew Omobamidele could play a part against Luxembourg on Sunday

'A campaign of two halves'

The Irish side left themselves a mountain to climb to qualify for next year's final in Qatar by losing their first three matches but a win and three draws since then has led to a greater mood of optimism within the camp.

"Overall, we wanted to qualify - as players and professionals, as competitors, you want to qualify - and we are disappointed that we've not got anything to play for in terms of qualifying from this game.

"But it has been a campaign of two halves and the second half of the campaign, things have started to come together for us.

"I watched from the side-line in the lead-up to the Portugal game for the first couple of days - I'd played on the Sunday - and the tactical work was plain to be seen.

"What's being done on the training ground, we did bring that forward into the game and when you see that, as players you are happy and positive."

'A stronger squad and greater competition'

Kenny, whose future as manager will be decided by a review of the campaign, is also confident progress has been made with only one defeat in their last nine matches, and that in heartbreaking fashion in Portugal, although a return of one win in 14 competitive fixtures remains an obvious concern.

The 50-year-old, who bristled at opposite number Luc Holtz's suggestion that his team had reverted to a long-ball approach, said: "Obviously we lost to Luxembourg in March - that last-gasp defeat in Portugal is the only match in nine since then, so we have learned a lot.

"We have a stronger squad overall with the influx of a lot of players we have brought through the system. That gives us greater competition for places, which you need.

"We are an improving team, we are improving all the time. We are not perfect, we still have some work to do to get better. We are hungry to get better, the determination, there's a great spirit in the squad.

"You have seen that recently in the last few windows. There's tremendous togetherness in the squad and we've seen a very high technical standard in recent games, against Portugal, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

"There has been a very high technical standard overall from the players and they have shown their quality."