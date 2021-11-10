Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steven Gerrard is on the verge of taking over at Aston Villa after Rangers cleared him for talks with the Premier League club. (Telegraph) external-link

Former Rangers midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst is favourite to succeed Gerrard at Ibrox and says he is ready for a new challenge after leaving Chinese side Guangzhou R&F last year. (Sun) external-link

Villa will pay £3m compensation for Gerrard, who will end his three-and-a-half year Rangers stint on Thursday or Friday. (Times, print edition)

Rangers are not interested in former defender Russell Martin as Gerrard's replacement, despite reports linking the Swansea boss with the Ibrox job. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Villa are making Gerrard the highest-paid manager in their history and have pledged to back him with a large transfer kitty in January. (Daily Record) external-link

One-time skipper Barry Ferguson is "very surprised" Rangers will receive only up to £3m in compensation for Gerrard and his coaching team. (Daily Record) external-link

Newly-appointed Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has denied he had a last-minute change of heart about becoming Celtic manager in May and says he backed out of the job because he couldn't get his "backroom team together for a host of different reasons". (Daily Mail) external-link

Hibs striker Christian Doidge, out since August with an Achilles injury, has returned to training and is hopeful of playing a part in the League Cup semi-final against Rangers on 21 November. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts has backed 16-year-old Kerr Smith to stay focused amid speculation linking the defender with Premier League sides Manchester United, Leicester, Everton and Aston Villa. (Courier) external-link