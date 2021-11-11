Winning 100 caps motivates Evans but 'not the be-all and end-all'

World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland v Lithuania Venue: Windsor Park Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer 23:05 GMT

Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says he has not given any thought to retiring from international football.

The Leicester centre-half, 33, has made 91 appearances for his country having made his debut against Spain in 2006.

Evans is back in the NI squad for the final World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy after missing the past three camps with a foot injury.

"No. not at all," he said when asked whether he was considering his international future.

"I'm just glad to be back out on the pitch and be available again as I've missed [playing for Northern Ireland] since I've been away.

"It's been really frustrating but it's always nice to get back home and to play at Windsor. It's a special place to play and I'm really looking forward to it again."

Evans has not played in this World Cup qualifying campaign since the opening double-header against Italy and Bulgaria

If Evans plays against Lithuania at Windsor Park on Friday night he will move ahead of Mal Donaghy in fifth place in the all-time Northern Ireland appearance list. He said reaching the 100-cap milestone would be nice but that it was not dominating his thoughts.

"There is that little milestone there and I have missed a lot of games over the last 18 months or so which has been frustrating as it would be nice to be closer to it," he said.

"It's not the be-all and end-all. I want to win as many caps as I can, yes, but I also want to play good quality competitive games, where we are coming off the pitch having competed well and won. That's the most important thing."

Evans said he first picked up the foot injury that has hampered him for a number of months in Northern Ireland's 2-0 defeat away to Italy in their opening World Cup qualifier in March.

However, he has been in good form since returning to the Leicester side last month and says he is happy with his physical condition.

"I think I'm in a place now over the last month or two where I feel good with it, hopefully there are no problems that linger there and I can crack on as normal," he continued.

"In a way it's been good to see Northern Ireland games from a different angle and it's been really pleasing to see the young lads being involved and putting in some good performances, there is a definite pride seeing that.

"Obviously, though, there is a frustration at not playing and with a few of the results - and certainly with some refereeing decisions."

Conor Bradley made his Liverpool first-team debut in the League Cup in September

The three camps that Evans has missed have seen youngsters such as Conor Bradley, 18, come to prominence, with teenagers Ethan Galbraith and Dale Taylor included in the current squad.

Evans, who himself made his debut aged 18, said some of the young players could find themselves as regular starters sooner than they may have thought they would.

"It's always good to see their progress, it is something that excites me. It's important for us as senior players to give them that support and help them settle in so that they can really thrive.

"They may not feel like they are close in terms of starting games but I know from my own experience how quickly that can change. When I look at some of those younger players, they will be the foundation of this team for a lot of years.

"Before they know it they will be starters and the team will be built around them. It is great to see, they have a great future ahead of them and hopefully the fans get to see them playing soon.

"Ian has worked with a lot of these young players before, he knows them and they know him. That probably gives him the confidence to bring them in because he knows that they can compete."