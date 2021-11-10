Last updated on .From the section England

Declan Rice has won 27 caps for England

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has withdrawn from the England squad because of illness.

The 22-year-old has been unable to train since reporting to St George's Park for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

England say no additions to the squad are planned at this time.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount and Manchester United defender Luke Shaw are still yet to link up with Gareth Southgate's squad.

Mount continues to be assessed following dental surgery and Shaw is following concussion protocol after being replaced during last Saturday's Manchester derby.

Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe was called up for the first time on Monday, with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse unable to report for international duty.

England play Albania at Wembley on Friday before rounding off their qualifying campaign in San Marino on 15 November.

They require four points from those games to qualify for Qatar 2022.