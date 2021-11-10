Ange Postecoglou says some of his signings have "shown some fantastic acceleration"

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says "you can't afford to be looking over your fence" as speculation surrounding Steven Gerrard's future intensifies.

Rangers boss Gerrard is favourite to take charge of Aston Villa, with speculation mounting, but Postecoglou's "laser" focus remains on his own job.

Celtic trail Gerrard's league leaders by four points in the Scottish Premiership.

"They are the kind of distractions I avoid, to be honest," said Postecoglou.

"I am just making everyone really aware we can't get distracted by anyone or anything else because when you are trying to build something and be successful you can't afford to be looking over your fence to what other people are doing.

'We have got to build our house, make it nice and beautiful and see how it stacks up against the rest of the neighbourhood."

With the January transfer window looming, Scottish Premiership manager of the month for October Postecoglou says Celtic "will have some activity".

While the club will not be as busy as in the summer, the Australian concedes there are areas he feels they should strengthen.

'We have had some players who have shown some fantastic acceleration in their development over the last period, which has been pleasing to see, which means maybe we don't need to reinforce those areas," he added.

"We can look at other areas, but as we go along we will see what gaps need to be filled."