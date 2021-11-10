Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Michael Edwards, left, has been credited with overseeing some of Liverpool's biggest transfer successes in recent years

Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 42-year-old has been at the Reds for a decade and is credited with being a key figure in their successful recruitment in recent years.

Assistant sporting directing Julian Ward will replace Edwards following his departure.

"I had always planned to cap my time at the club to a max of 10 years," said Edwards.

He added: "I've loved working here, but I am a big believer in change. I think it's good for the individual and, in a work setting, good for the employer too."

Edwards became sporting director in 2016 and during his time in the role Liverpool brought in a number of key players, including goalkeeper Alisson, defender Virgil van Dijk and forward Mohamed Salah.

The Reds say he and his team played "a pivotal role" in helping Jurgen Klopp's side enjoy success on the pitch.

Liverpool ended a 30-year wait for a league title in 2019-20 and also reached successive Champions League finals from 2018, winning a sixth European Cup in 2019.

"To be part of this club during this period has been a privilege, due to the people I have been fortunate enough to work with and the success we have enjoyed," Edwards added.

Newcastle had been linked with taking Edwards in a director of football role, but new manager Eddie Howe said: "As far as I know, absolutely not.

'I know nothing about Michael Edwards' future. He's someone who I hugely respect in the game and what he does - and what he's done for Liverpool."