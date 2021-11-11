Steven Gerrard: Aston Villa name Rangers boss as new manager

Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as manager on a three-and-a-half year deal, ending his three-year reign at Rangers.

The former Liverpool captain, 41, leaves the Scottish champions having guided them to a first league title in 10 years last season.

Gerrard replaces Dean Smith, who was sacked on Sunday after a run of five successive defeats.

Villa are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.

"Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new head coach," said Gerrard.

"In my conversations with Nassef [Sawiris], Wes [Edens] and the rest of the board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims."

Gerrard took his first steps in senior management with Scottish Premiership side Rangers in 2018, and leaves with them four points clear of rivals Celtic at the top of the table.

He played 710 times for Liverpool, winning nine trophies, and spent a season at MLS side LA Galaxy in 2015 before retiring as a player the following year.

He coached at Liverpool's youth academy before managing the under-18 team during the 2017-18 season.

Gerrard is England's fourth-most capped player with 114 international appearances, in which he scored 21 goals.

Comments

Join the conversation

162 comments

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 10:16

    21 October..

    Reporter: "Steven, what would you say to those linking you with a move away?"
    Gerrard: "Do I look happy? Do I look settled? Don't ask me silly questions then."

    Turns out it wasn't such a silly question, eh Stevie?

    • Reply posted by okcomputer-lmao, today at 10:22

      okcomputer-lmao replied:
      Haha, agree Andy. The relentless media fanfare touting Stevie for the Liverpool job is going to be even more silly!

  • Comment posted by imolddave, today at 10:16

    Thanks for your efforts Stevie G. Best of luck in the future

  • Comment posted by Northstalgia, today at 10:15

    Watching Klopp and Gerrard chest-bumping a 3-3 draw on the touchlines is going to be an epic watch 😁

    • Reply posted by bigfingers, today at 10:23

      bigfingers replied:
      or a 2 nil win for Liverpool

  • Comment posted by conor, today at 10:15

    Bad move all round if you ask me. 1 trophy in 3 years in Scotland. Rangers are very poor this season and Celtic imploded last year. Think his relegation battle this year will take him out of the running for the liverpool job.

    Should be fun to watch

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 10:14

    Great news. Welcome to Villa, Steven Gerrard. UTV

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 10:19

      margaret replied:
      Just need to buy Grealish back now !

  • Comment posted by BigMac, today at 10:19

    To all those demeaning his period at Rangers, remember where Brendan Rogers was immediately before Leucester.

    • Reply posted by gazza96, today at 10:21

      gazza96 replied:
      B4 who ?

  • Comment posted by Goodbye Football, today at 10:19

    Good luck Stevie and hopefully no slip ups

  • Comment posted by David, today at 10:17

    He did a good job giving the Rangers their first ever league title.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:18

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I see what you did there😆

  • Comment posted by clodagh rubbish, today at 10:15

    So now it’s Steven Gerrard Aston Villa

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, today at 10:19

    Absolute support from a villa fan, but I'm not sure how he's a better option than Smith I'm afraid. Yes a bigger name, but clearly can't love our club as much and is still working with the same players...

    • Reply posted by albrown, today at 10:23

      albrown replied:
      The King is dead, long live the King.

  • Comment posted by Budgie, today at 10:18

    Great player, a much better player than Scholes and Lampard and also proving to be a far better manager than those 2 too.

    Good luck in the new job!

    • Reply posted by gazza96, today at 10:22

      gazza96 replied:
      Who did Scholes manage?

  • Comment posted by Blame Someone Else, today at 10:21

    Brave move. Safe as houses north of the boarder, big fish, small pond.

    That said, Villa are in no danger of relegation so given time, he should be able to build something.

    Good for him and his ambition instead of hiding in the lower leagues.

  • Comment posted by LouSmorals, today at 10:18

    I seriously doubt SG is the answer to the question, unless the question is “Which relatively inexperienced manager led Aston Villa to relegation while saddling the club with crippling debts?”

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 10:20

      Pandemania replied:
      Im looking forward to Carragher's punditry on him but wish him well 😏

  • Comment posted by Clarke1976, today at 10:17

    One step closer to the job he really wants but disappointed that he's left Rangers.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:20

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      And what's the job that he really wants. Do you know Steven Gerrard personally

  • Comment posted by Parrot, today at 10:17

    Never happy when Managers break contracts an jump ship for a supposedly better job. Scottish football does seem to get used to either rehabilitate failed mangers or as a try out to see how they get on. Hope Rangers got a good whack of compensation.

    • Reply posted by MW, today at 10:20

      MW replied:
      not supposedly miles better

  • Comment posted by KTBFFH, today at 10:16

    Well he isn't going to win that premier league medal anytime soon.....

  • Comment posted by MW, today at 10:15

    and so another player who thinks hes a manager will bite the dust a major step up in competition from the 2 horse race SPL

  • Comment posted by Food4thought, today at 10:15

    I can't believe he has left the glorious Glasgow Rangers. On remembrance day of all days too. I thought SG was more staunch than that.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 10:14

    I bet Gerrard is so relieved that he does not have to work on a small budget anymore when he wants to sign players

    • Reply posted by Don 83, today at 10:24

      Don 83 replied:
      He's just left a job where his budget is higher than 40 of the 42 clubs combined!

  • Comment posted by MVP, today at 10:21

    Good luck to Steven Gerrard. He deserves to be at a big club.

