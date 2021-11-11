Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland lost 2-0 to Denmark in Copenhagen in September

World Cup qualifying Group F: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT

All of Scotland's focus is on a win in Moldova on Friday. Get the job done and a World Cup play-off is guaranteed with one qualifying game to spare.

Sounds pretty sweet, right? 'Bite yer hand aff' etc.

But, even in that best-case scenario, it doesn't necessarily mean that the remaining match, at home to Denmark on Monday, is a pressure-free jolly against the unassailable Group F leaders. Far from it.

For Steve Clarke's side to have the best chance of reaching a first World Cup since 1998, denting Denmark's 100% record would come in very handy indeed.

That's because the play-offs are seeded.

The six runners-up with the best records will all be at home in a one-off tie, with the winners going on to another single-leg final. The three teams left standing make it to Qatar next November.

At the moment, Scotland are third on the list of second-placed teams. So, what's the problem?

Well, we've played one more match than most of our rivals and points and goals in Moldova won't count since anything gained from bottom sides in six-team sections is nullified in order to balance with five-team groups.

With September's 1-0 win over Moldova in Glasgow already subtracted, that means Scotland can only add to their present tally of 14 points against the Danes.

The situation remains fluid, but with Spain, Portugal Croatia and Switzerland among the nations sitting second right now and with healthy points on the board, it underlines just how important a home draw is on the next stage of the road to Qatar.

How Scotland can secure second place on Friday

Victory in Moldova

Draw if Israel don't win in Austria

Defeat if Israel also lose

What if it goes to Monday?

Then we're all going to be basket cases...

While Scotland host Euro 2020 semi-finalists Denmark, Israel are at home to the Faroe Islands and will be fancied to win that one comfortably.

And what about the play-off seedings again?

Remember, points and goals against bottom-of-the group Moldova don't count

Highly likely Scotland will need something against Denmark to avoid a tough away semi-final

A win at Hampden would wrap up a home tie against likes of Ukraine or Romania, with Wales and Austria poised to get away draws through the Nations League route

Scotland look vulnerable on goal difference

Seeding does not apply for the play-off finals

Countries to keep an eye on

The Czech Republic in Group E and Norway in Group G are on 11 points and both are likely to improve on that with home matches against Estonia and Latvia to come.

Scotland are better off than those pair for goals at the moment and the Czechs have no more games after that, while Norway end their group in the Netherlands.

Spain and Portugal will fancy their chances of reeling in Sweden and Serbia respectively, which would make the play-offs a bit less daunting at least.