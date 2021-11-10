Last updated on .From the section Football

West Ham's England youth international defender Ajibola Alese played while suspended

West Ham United's Under-21 side are out of the Papa John's Trophy after being docked three points for fielding a suspended player.

Ajibola Alese was ineligible after picking up two bookings in their first two ties but went on to play in their win over Gillingham on 26 October.

The deduction means Colchester make the knockout stages and move to second, a point off new group winners Ipswich.

Gillingham will be awarded the £10,000 win bonus for the West Ham game.

In a statement, the EFL said that no further financial penalty would be imposed on West Ham for the breach after the club put forward mitigating factors.

The EFL Board considered the matter prior to Tuesday's final Southern Group A game between Ipswich Town and Colchester, with West Ham United's final points tally now totalling three points.

The Hammers' exit further reduces the number of top-flight clubs reaching the knockout stages, with only three out of 16 - Arsenal, Chelsea and Aston Villa - qualifying, with Brighton's progress depending on the result of Forest Green's encounter with Walsall on Wednesday evening.