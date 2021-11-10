Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Aminata Diallo joined Paris St-Germain in 2016 from Guingamp

Aminata Diallo, a midfielder with Paris St-Germain's women's team, has been arrested by French police as part of an investigation into an attack on team-mates external-link on 4 November.

Diallo, 26, was arrested on Wednesday morning.

The France international had played in PSG's 4-0 win over Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

In a statement the club said they were working with police "to shed light on the facts".

As well as strongly condemning "the violence committed," the club also added they had "taken all the necessary measures to guarantee the health, well-being and safety of players" since the attack took place.

Diallo, who has been capped seven times for France, joined PSG in 2016 and has made more than 60 appearances for the club.

She spent time on loan at Atletico Madrid last season.