Under-21 Friendly
Georgia U21Georgia U213England U21England U212

Georgia U21s 3-2 England U21s: Visitors suffer surprise defeat in friendly

Georgia went 3-0 up in Batumi before England scored twice in the final 10 minutes

England Under-21s suffered a surprise 3-2 friendly defeat by Georgia in front of a delighted home crowd in Batumi.

Lee Carsley's side went behind to Giorgi Guliashvili's long-distance half-volley before the forward doubled the hosts' lead after the break.

Right-back Giorgi Gocholeishvili then scored a superb solo goal as he cut inside and dribbled deep into the area before slotting into the corner.

England left it too late to fight back, scoring twice in the final 10 minutes.

Leeds forward Sam Greenwood grabbed the first when Clinton Mola headed Tommy Doyle's corner towards goal only for it to hit the substitute on the back and find its way in.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi then headed in another Doyle corner in the 94th minute, but it was a deserved win for Georgia.

Line-ups

Georgia U21

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Mamardashvili
  • 2GocholeishviliSubstituted forKapanadzeat 80'minutes
  • 5KhvadagianiSubstituted forJinjolavaat 88'minutes
  • 3Gelashvili
  • 4Kalandadze
  • 6Kharabadze
  • 9GuliashviliSubstituted forDartsmeliaat 88'minutes
  • 8Gagnidze
  • 7Mekvabishvili
  • 11GaguaBooked at 53mins
  • 10MoistsrapishviliSubstituted forGagnidzeat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Megrelishvili
  • 13Morchiladze
  • 14Kapanadze
  • 15Nonikashvili
  • 16Jinjolava
  • 17Kveladze
  • 18Iakobidze
  • 19Parulava
  • 20Gagnidze
  • 21Dartsmelia
  • 22Lomtadze
  • 23Nanava

England U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Green
  • 21DramehSubstituted forAaronsat 77'minutes
  • 15CresswellBooked at 53mins
  • 16Mola
  • 3ThomasSubstituted forGuéhiat 77'minutes
  • 18GarnerBooked at 72minsSubstituted forSkippat 77'minutes
  • 14Doyle
  • 20Gibbs-WhiteSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 66'minutes
  • 11Abreu de Almeida GomesSubstituted forGordonat 66'minutes
  • 9BalogunSubstituted forGreenwoodat 36'minutes
  • 7BrewsterSubstituted forHarwood-Bellisat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bursik
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Guéhi
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 6Skipp
  • 12J Ramsey
  • 17Greenwood
  • 19Gordon
  • 22Griffiths
Referee:
Zorbay Kucuk

Match Stats

Home TeamGeorgia U21Away TeamEngland U21
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Georgia U21 3, England U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Georgia U21 3, England U21 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Georgia U21. Conceded by Etienne Green.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tsotne Kapanadze (Georgia U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Levan Kharabadze.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia U21 3, England U21 2. Marc Guéhi (England U21) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Aleksandre Kalandadze.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (England U21) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Anthony Gordon.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia U21. Jemali-Giorgi Jinjolava replaces Saba Khvadagiani because of an injury.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia U21. Beka Dartsmelia replaces Giorgi Guliashvili.

  10. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Taylor Harwood-Bellis tries a through ball, but Max Aarons is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, England U21. Anthony Gordon tries a through ball, but Sam Greenwood is caught offside.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Georgia U21 3, England U21 1. Sam Greenwood (England U21) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Clinton Mola following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Clinton Mola (England U21) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Corner, England U21. Conceded by Levan Kharabadze.

  15. Post update

    Tommy Doyle (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Giorgi Guliashvili (Georgia U21).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Georgia U21. Tsotne Kapanadze replaces Giorgi Gocholeishvili because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Gordon (England U21).

  19. Post update

    Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Georgia U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Max Aarons (England U21).

