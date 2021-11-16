World Cup Qualifying - European
FinlandFinland0FranceFrance2

Finland 0-2 France: Benzema and Mbappe goals deny Finland play-off spot

A dejected Teemu Pukki after Finland's loss to France
Finland have never qualified for a World Cup finals

Finland missed out on a play-off spot for the World Cup finals as goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe gave France victory in Helsinki.

Finland began the night second in the group but the defeat saw them overtaken by Ukraine, who won 2-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Substitute Benzema combined with Mbappe for the opening goal for France, who had already sealed top spot in Group D.

In-form Mbappe then scored his fifth goal of this international break.

His strike in Helsinki followed his four-goal performance in the 8-0 win against Kazakhstan on Saturday that sealed his side's progress to the finals in Qatar.

Reigning world champions France have now scored in their last 18 games, matching a record that dates back to 1999-2000.

Finland were the last team to manage a clean sheet against Les Bleus and it seemed they may repeat the feat, but Benzema's entrance in the 57th minute led to the end of their hopes.

The striker collected a pass from Mbappe and found the net with a deflected strike nine minutes after his introduction.

Paris St-Germain striker Mbappe's 24th international goal shortly after saw him outpace the Finland defence before producing a superb curled finish.

"We wanted to finish on a high and we're happy we did it," said Benzema. "Now we're looking forward to the World Cup. With the team we have it's natural to think about (winning) it."

France head to Qatar as defending champions having claimed the trophy in Russia in 2018 courtesy of a run that ended with a 4-2 victory against Croatia in the final.

Finland's failure to reach the play-offs continues the country's record of having never qualified for a World Cup finals.

Line-ups

Finland

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Hrádecky
  • 18UronenSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
  • 15Väisänen
  • 17Ivanov
  • 3O'ShaughnessySubstituted forPohjanpaloat 82'minutes
  • 21Hämäläinen
  • 6Kamara
  • 11SchüllerBooked at 9minsSubstituted forForssat 64'minutes
  • 16NissiläSubstituted forValakariat 82'minutes
  • 10Pukki
  • 8Lod

Substitutes

  • 2Arajuuri
  • 4Toivio
  • 5Tenho
  • 7Taylor
  • 9Jensen
  • 12Joronen
  • 13Granlund
  • 14Valakari
  • 19Forss
  • 20Pohjanpalo
  • 22Niskanen
  • 23Eriksson

France

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Lloris
  • 3KoundéSubstituted forComanat 57'minutes
  • 15Zouma
  • 4Upamecano
  • 12DuboisSubstituted forPavardat 45'minutes
  • 14RabiotSubstituted forVeretoutat 86'minutes
  • 8Tchouaméni
  • 18Digne
  • 7GriezmannSubstituted forGuendouziat 67'minutes
  • 20DiabySubstituted forBenzemaat 56'minutes
  • 10Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 2Pavard
  • 5Lenglet
  • 6Veretout
  • 9Ben Yedder
  • 11Coman
  • 13Kanté
  • 16Costil
  • 17Guendouzi
  • 19Benzema
  • 21Hernández
  • 22Hernández
  • 23Areola
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamFinlandAway TeamFrance
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Finland 0, France 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Finland 0, France 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Onni Valakari (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  5. Post update

    Corner, France. Conceded by Onni Valakari.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Onni Valakari (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mattéo Guendouzi (France).

  8. Post update

    Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Jordan Veretout replaces Adrien Rabiot.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Onni Valakari replaces Urho Nissilä.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Daniel O'Shaughnessy.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Finland 0, France 2. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Finland. Conceded by Lucas Digne.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Finland. Robert Taylor replaces Jere Uronen.

  18. Post update

    Mattéo Guendouzi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, France. Mattéo Guendouzi replaces Antoine Griezmann.

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301831518
2Ukraine8260118312
3Finland83231010011
4Bos-Herze8143912-37
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422149514
4Estonia8116921-124
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands107213382523
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10532158718
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351114-39
6Gibraltar100010443-390

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

