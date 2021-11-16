Match ends, Finland 0, France 2.
Finland missed out on a play-off spot for the World Cup finals as goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe gave France victory in Helsinki.
Finland began the night second in the group but the defeat saw them overtaken by Ukraine, who won 2-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Substitute Benzema combined with Mbappe for the opening goal for France, who had already sealed top spot in Group D.
In-form Mbappe then scored his fifth goal of this international break.
His strike in Helsinki followed his four-goal performance in the 8-0 win against Kazakhstan on Saturday that sealed his side's progress to the finals in Qatar.
Reigning world champions France have now scored in their last 18 games, matching a record that dates back to 1999-2000.
Finland were the last team to manage a clean sheet against Les Bleus and it seemed they may repeat the feat, but Benzema's entrance in the 57th minute led to the end of their hopes.
The striker collected a pass from Mbappe and found the net with a deflected strike nine minutes after his introduction.
Paris St-Germain striker Mbappe's 24th international goal shortly after saw him outpace the Finland defence before producing a superb curled finish.
"We wanted to finish on a high and we're happy we did it," said Benzema. "Now we're looking forward to the World Cup. With the team we have it's natural to think about (winning) it."
France head to Qatar as defending champions having claimed the trophy in Russia in 2018 courtesy of a run that ended with a 4-2 victory against Croatia in the final.
Finland's failure to reach the play-offs continues the country's record of having never qualified for a World Cup finals.
Line-ups
Finland
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Hrádecky
- 18UronenSubstituted forTaylorat 73'minutes
- 15Väisänen
- 17Ivanov
- 3O'ShaughnessySubstituted forPohjanpaloat 82'minutes
- 21Hämäläinen
- 6Kamara
- 11SchüllerBooked at 9minsSubstituted forForssat 64'minutes
- 16NissiläSubstituted forValakariat 82'minutes
- 10Pukki
- 8Lod
Substitutes
- 2Arajuuri
- 4Toivio
- 5Tenho
- 7Taylor
- 9Jensen
- 12Joronen
- 13Granlund
- 14Valakari
- 19Forss
- 20Pohjanpalo
- 22Niskanen
- 23Eriksson
France
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Lloris
- 3KoundéSubstituted forComanat 57'minutes
- 15Zouma
- 4Upamecano
- 12DuboisSubstituted forPavardat 45'minutes
- 14RabiotSubstituted forVeretoutat 86'minutes
- 8Tchouaméni
- 18Digne
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forGuendouziat 67'minutes
- 20DiabySubstituted forBenzemaat 56'minutes
- 10Mbappé
Substitutes
- 2Pavard
- 5Lenglet
- 6Veretout
- 9Ben Yedder
- 11Coman
- 13Kanté
- 16Costil
- 17Guendouzi
- 19Benzema
- 21Hernández
- 22Hernández
- 23Areola
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Finland 0, France 2.
Post update
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Onni Valakari (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Corner, France. Conceded by Onni Valakari.
Post update
Attempt missed. Onni Valakari (Finland) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Mattéo Guendouzi (France).
Post update
Teemu Pukki (Finland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Jordan Veretout replaces Adrien Rabiot.
Post update
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
Post update
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Onni Valakari replaces Urho Nissilä.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Joel Pohjanpalo replaces Daniel O'Shaughnessy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kylian Mbappé (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Benjamin Pavard.
Goal!
Goal! Finland 0, France 2. Kylian Mbappé (France) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne.
Post update
Corner, Finland. Conceded by Lucas Digne.
Substitution
Substitution, Finland. Robert Taylor replaces Jere Uronen.
Post update
Mattéo Guendouzi (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Lod (Finland).
Substitution
Substitution, France. Mattéo Guendouzi replaces Antoine Griezmann.
