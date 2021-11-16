World Cup Qualifying - European
NetherlandsNetherlands2NorwayNorway0

Netherlands 2-0 Norway: Dutch book place at World Cup as Norway fall short

Last updated on .From the section Football

Steven Bergwijn celebrates scoring for the Netherlands
Bergwijn's goal helped send the Netherlands to Qatar after they missed out on the finals in Russia in 2018

The Netherlands booked their place at the World Cup finals in Qatar with victory against Norway, who miss out on next year's tournament as a result.

Late goals from Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn and Barcelona's Memphis Depay ensured the Dutch claimed top spot in Group G.

The goals were the only bright moments of an otherwise drab game between two sides fearful of being too attacking.

It was a costly loss for Norway, who miss out on a play-off spot to Turkey.

However, it was also punishment for their lack of ambition for much of a game in which they only mustered two shots, both of which came in the second half.

Admittedly, the absence of injured striker Erling Braut Haaland, who scored in the 1-1 draw between these sides in Oslo in September, did not help their cause.

The visitors did defend well though, but as soon as Bergwijn's rising shot hit the net with six minutes to go - with rivals for second place Turkey winning 2-1 in Montenegro - their challenge was over.

Over-commitment in the closing stages for a corner then allowed the Dutch to break, with Bergwijn unselfishly setting up Depay to end the contest.

The home side lacked pace and creation in attack for much of the game but found a way, sealing qualification for Qatar after having failed to reach the finals in Russia in 2018.

It represents a success for manager Louis van Gaal, who led the Dutch to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup in his second spell as national boss.

He spent Tuesday's game in a wheelchair in the stands after injuring his hip when he fell off his bicycle on Sunday.

Norway have not qualified for the finals of a World Cup since France 1998, while they have not reached a European Championship since 2000.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cillessen
  • 22DumfriesBooked at 79mins
  • 3de LigtBooked at 80mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 17Blind
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 21de Jong
  • 14KlaassenSubstituted forde Roonat 74'minutes
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 10Depay
  • 9DanjumaSubstituted forAkéat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Rensch
  • 5Aké
  • 6Malacia
  • 11Lang
  • 12Til
  • 13Flekken
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Gravenberch
  • 18Malen
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Krul

Norway

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Nyland
  • 22PedersenSubstituted forLehne Olsenat 87'minutes
  • 4Strandberg
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 5Meling
  • 10Ødegaard
  • 6NormannSubstituted forGregersenat 74'minutes
  • 2ThorsbyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forThorstvedtat 45'minutes
  • 18SolbakkenSubstituted forHaugeat 45'minutesSubstituted forKingat 74'minutes
  • 9SørlothBooked at 43mins
  • 11Elyounoussi

Substitutes

  • 1Hansen
  • 3Gabrielsen
  • 7King
  • 8Midtsjø
  • 13Grytebust
  • 14Ryerson
  • 15Hauge
  • 16Aursnes
  • 17Gregersen
  • 19Thorstvedt
  • 20Møller Dæhli
  • 23Lehne Olsen
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamNorway
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home10
Away2
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 2, Norway 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Norway 0.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 2, Norway 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  6. Post update

    Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Nathan Aké replaces Arnaut Danjuma.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stian Rode Gregersen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Norway. Thomas Lehne Olsen replaces Marcus Pedersen.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Norway. Andreas Hanche-Olsen tries a through ball, but Marcus Pedersen is caught offside.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Netherlands 1, Norway 0. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.

  12. Post update

    Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway).

  14. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway).

  16. Booking

    Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).

  18. Post update

    Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Booking

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia8620189920
2Portugal85211761117
3R. of Ireland823311839
4Luxembourg8305818-109
5Azerbaijan8017518-131

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain86111551019
2Sweden8503126615
3Greece824288010
4Georgia8215612-67
5Kosovo8125515-105

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85301521318
2Italy84401321116
3Northern Ireland823367-19
4Bulgaria8224614-88
5Lithuania8107419-153

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France85301831518
2Ukraine8260118312
3Finland83231010011
4Bos-Herze8143912-37
5Kazakhstan8035520-153

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium86202561920
2Wales8431149515
3Czech Rep8422149514
4Estonia8116921-124
5Belarus8107724-173

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark109013032727
2Scotland107211771023
3Israel105142321216
4Austria105141917216
5Faroe Islands10118723-164
6Moldova10019530-251

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands107213382523
2Turkey1063127161121
3Norway10532158718
4Montenegro103341415-112
5Latvia102351114-39
6Gibraltar100010443-390

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia107212141723
2Russia107121961322
3Slovakia103521710714
4Slovenia104241312114
5Cyprus10127421-175
6Malta10127930-215

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England108203933626
2Poland1062230111920
3Albania106041212018
4Hungary105231913617
5Andorra10208824-166
6San Marino100010146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany109013643227
2North Macedonia1053223111218
3Romania10523138517
4Armenia10334920-1112
5Iceland102351218-69
6Liechtenstein10019234-321
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

Top Stories