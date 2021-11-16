Match ends, Netherlands 2, Norway 0.
The Netherlands booked their place at the World Cup finals in Qatar with victory against Norway, who miss out on next year's tournament as a result.
Late goals from Tottenham Hotspur's Steven Bergwijn and Barcelona's Memphis Depay ensured the Dutch claimed top spot in Group G.
The goals were the only bright moments of an otherwise drab game between two sides fearful of being too attacking.
It was a costly loss for Norway, who miss out on a play-off spot to Turkey.
However, it was also punishment for their lack of ambition for much of a game in which they only mustered two shots, both of which came in the second half.
Admittedly, the absence of injured striker Erling Braut Haaland, who scored in the 1-1 draw between these sides in Oslo in September, did not help their cause.
The visitors did defend well though, but as soon as Bergwijn's rising shot hit the net with six minutes to go - with rivals for second place Turkey winning 2-1 in Montenegro - their challenge was over.
Over-commitment in the closing stages for a corner then allowed the Dutch to break, with Bergwijn unselfishly setting up Depay to end the contest.
The home side lacked pace and creation in attack for much of the game but found a way, sealing qualification for Qatar after having failed to reach the finals in Russia in 2018.
It represents a success for manager Louis van Gaal, who led the Dutch to a third-place finish at the 2014 World Cup in his second spell as national boss.
He spent Tuesday's game in a wheelchair in the stands after injuring his hip when he fell off his bicycle on Sunday.
Norway have not qualified for the finals of a World Cup since France 1998, while they have not reached a European Championship since 2000.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Cillessen
- 22DumfriesBooked at 79mins
- 3de LigtBooked at 80mins
- 4van Dijk
- 17Blind
- 8Wijnaldum
- 21de Jong
- 14KlaassenSubstituted forde Roonat 74'minutes
- 7Bergwijn
- 10Depay
- 9DanjumaSubstituted forAkéat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Rensch
- 5Aké
- 6Malacia
- 11Lang
- 12Til
- 13Flekken
- 15de Roon
- 16Gravenberch
- 18Malen
- 19Weghorst
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Krul
Norway
Formation 4-3-3
- 12Nyland
- 22PedersenSubstituted forLehne Olsenat 87'minutes
- 4Strandberg
- 21Hanche-Olsen
- 5Meling
- 10Ødegaard
- 6NormannSubstituted forGregersenat 74'minutes
- 2ThorsbyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forThorstvedtat 45'minutes
- 18SolbakkenSubstituted forHaugeat 45'minutesSubstituted forKingat 74'minutes
- 9SørlothBooked at 43mins
- 11Elyounoussi
Substitutes
- 1Hansen
- 3Gabrielsen
- 7King
- 8Midtsjø
- 13Grytebust
- 14Ryerson
- 15Hauge
- 16Aursnes
- 17Gregersen
- 19Thorstvedt
- 20Møller Dæhli
- 23Lehne Olsen
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 2, Norway 0.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 2, Norway 0. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Norway. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Post update
Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).
Post update
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Nathan Aké replaces Arnaut Danjuma.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stian Rode Gregersen (Norway) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alexander Sørloth.
Substitution
Substitution, Norway. Thomas Lehne Olsen replaces Marcus Pedersen.
Post update
Offside, Norway. Andreas Hanche-Olsen tries a through ball, but Marcus Pedersen is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Netherlands 1, Norway 0. Steven Bergwijn (Netherlands) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Arnaut Danjuma.
Post update
Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kristian Thorstvedt (Norway).
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Elyounoussi (Norway).
Booking
Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands).
Post update
Joshua King (Norway) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.