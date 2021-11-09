Last updated on .From the section Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's latest ensemble

We wouldn't expect any less from 24-year-old Everton and England forward - and fashion icon - Dominic Calvert-Lewin, to be honest.

Calvert-Lewin's latest look may be his most daring yet. He appeared on the cover of Homme Plus magazine this week in an outfit that somehow fuses high fashion with a 'back to school' aesthetic.

What seems to be causing the greatest stir online is the flared shorts, which could also look like a skirt.

Among some perhaps inevitable critical (or just confused) comments, he's also received a lot of love online for his latest fashion statement.

Match of the Day pundit and ex-Arsenal striker Ian Wright and UFC fighter Molly McCann were among those enjoying the look.

And there has been a lot of celebration of Calvert-Lewin's look on Twitter.

Either way, if you thought Calvert-Lewin was bothered about negative opinions, you haven't been paying attention.

Off the pitch, the England international has a strong interest in fashion and has already pioneered a few looks that might subvert gender expectations.

And he's just one of a crop of current footballers at the moment who dare to wear what they like…

Tom Davies

The 23-year-old Everton midfielder is very much Calvert-Lewin's partner in style.

Hector Bellerin

Bellerin is a constantly evolving fashion chameleon. The 26-year-old was a regular at London Fashion Week during his time playing in the capital with Arsenal.

In 2019, he even walked down the runway for Luis Vuitton's at Paris Fashion Week.

Serge Gnabry

Bayern Munich winger Gnabry, 26, has a keen interest in fashion and art and has collaborated with different designers for fashion shoots.

Divock Origi

Liverpool striker Origi only deals in the ridiculous or the sublime. The 26-year-old comes up with big goals at big moments for the Merseyside club - and is also not afraid of making a big statement look.

Jesse Lingard

Of course, the Manchester United and England man couldn't be left off the list. The 28-year-old midfielder launched his own clothing label, J-Lingz, in 2018.

And, of course, none of this is really new.

From George Best setting up his own clothing shop in Manchester in the sixties to David Beckham wearing a sarong in the nineties, the marriage between fashion and football is a beautiful thing, people.