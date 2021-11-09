Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland fans are dreaming of a first men's World Cup finals appearance since 1998

World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland from 23:25

97% is a near certainty, right? But it's Scotland so let's not get carried away.

Analysis by statisticians Gracenote suggests Steve Clarke's side have a 97.2% chance of finishing second in World Cup qualifying Group F and progressing to the play-offs for next year's finals.

That's because they can finish second with one win from their final two fixtures against Moldov and runaway leaders Denmark. In fact, they may not even need one more win at all.

Victory for Scotland in Chisinau on Friday will leave second place out of Israel's reach, with the Israelis considered to have a 2.8% chance of sealing the runners-up spot as things stand.

After Scotland finish their match on Friday, Israel take on Austria in Klagenfurt and the visitors need a win to maintain their fading play-off hopes.

In Monday's final games, Scotland host Denmark and Israel host Faroe Islands.

Austria have missed out on qualification from the group but have a 98.54% chance of reaching the play-offs due to their Nations League performance last year.

Should both Scotland and Austria reach the play-offs, the Scots would be seeded in the semi-final draw, but the Austrians would not be.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves, it's been 23 years since the last time the men's team reached a World Cup after all...