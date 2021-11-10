Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wes Morgan, Emile Heskey and Jade Morgan were the main guests at a discussion hosted by Leicester City aimed at improving representation of ethnic minorities in football

Leicester City's title-winning skipper Wes Morgan is keen to see more BAME "role models" - both in football boardrooms and other sports.

The Nottingham-born 30-times capped Jamaica international, 37, who retired as a player at the end of the 2020-21 season, is part of the Premier League's Black Participants Advisory Group.

But he would like to see more minority representation higher up in all sports.

"It's about having role models in senior positions," he told BBC Sport.

"If you look now, there are not many at all. And I see myself as being the sort of person people can aspire to become."

Morgan, his sister Jade - general manager of Leicester City Women - and former Leicester and England striker Emile Heskey were speaking at a discussion hosted by the club aimed at improving the representation of ethnic minorities in football.

The Foxes, run by the Srivaddhanaprabha family from Thailand-based King Power, are one of an increasing number of Premier League clubs predominantly owned by people of a black, Asian or minority ethnic background:

Recently-bought Newcastle United are now controlled by Saudi Arabian-backed owners.

Manchester City have been Abu Dhabi-owned since 2008.

Everton are owned by Iranian Farhad Moshiri.

Wolves and Southampton both have Chinese backing.

Aston Villa's joint-owner Nassef Sawiris is Egyptian.

But the make-up of English football's top flight is far from the norm, compared to the number of people on the board of clubs across the country's whole sporting sector.

'Visibility around recruitment'

In a United Kingdom population made up of 14% of ethnically diverse communities, the figure of BAME representation at boardroom level is barely half that number - 7.9%.

That is according to figures released by Sporting Equals, an independent body set up in 1998 by Sport England, in partnership with the Commission for Racial Equality.

Wes Morgan is among the 7.9%, proud of how far he has got, but hopeful of inspiring others.

"I am on the board with the Professional Footballers Association and the Premier League's Black Participants Advisory Group," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"The most obvious directions to go in when players retire is into the media and coaching. But, when I knew I was going to call it a day, I had a long time to think about what direction I wanted to go in.

"An executive, office sort of role is something I've had a keen eye on, having had so much contact with senior management when I was captain at Leicester.

Former England striker Emile Heskey's job at Leicester is now passing on his skills, experience and nous to the potential female footballing stars of the future

"That helped me. And, since I retired, I've been on courses to get the necessary skills and knowledge to put myself forward for positions that might come up."

Jade Morgan spoke at the same discussion, held with an an invited audience of university students.

"The main crux is visibility around recruitment in the football industry from what we have learned," she said. "People can do it if they believe in themselves.

As for Heskey, now the East Midlands club's head of women's football development, he too is out to lead by example in improving the representation of ethnic minorities in boardrooms and senior positions across the sporting landscape.

"Coming from where I came from is a little different to the challenges other might face," he said.

"I was lucky enough to have played and won trophies here at Leicester. Then I was given the opportunity to become an ambassador and then go into coaching. That is what others can aspire to."

Wes Morgan, Jade Morgan and Emile Heskey were talking to BBC East Midlands Today's Charlie Slater.