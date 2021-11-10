Steven Thompson was Scotland's goalscorer when they were held to a 1-1 draw in Moldova in 2004

World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT

A humiliating result. A World Cup dream crushed. Supporter outrage and the end of a managerial tenure. It's fair to say Scotland's only previous mission to Moldova isn't fondly remembered.

Should the current squad be in any danger of taking Friday's World Cup qualifier in Chisinau lightly, a quick history lesson will set them right.

Seventeen years ago, a limp 1-1 draw in Chisinau ultimately cost Berti Vogts his job as manager and put paid to Scotland's hopes of making the 2006 showpiece in Germany.

The circumstances are markedly different this time as Steve Clarke's upwardly mobile bunch head to the Moldovan capital on Friday seeking the win that will wrap up a play-off place with a game to spare.

It couldn't go worse than 2004, could it?

Disappearing phones & 'unacceptable' result

While positivity and optimism surrounds Clarke's squad, the national mood was dark and quickly turning toxic when under-pressure Vogts' Scotland travelled to Moldova.

It was a win or bust assignment, with Scotland having made a dreadful start to World Cup qualifying. The opening two games, both at Hampden, had brought just one point with a goalless draw with Slovenia and 1-0 defeat by Norway.

Vogts' men found their grim fortunes matched by their surroundings. Moldova had only been an independent country for 13 years, following the collapse of the Soviet Union, and Scotland's preparation in the capital wasn't a smooth experience.

"Moldova had obviously been part of a previous regime and is not high on the list of people's holiday destinations," former defender Andy Webster tells BBC Scotland.

"We took our own chef and food, just to make try to have some normality. The hotel wasn't great, the beds were terrible. It sounds like excuses, but all these things have an impact.

"I distinctly remember when we were having dinner one evening, players and staff would leave their phones on the table and go up for their meals. When they came back to the table, phones had gone missing..."

Andy Webster's 13th Scotland appearance was one to forget in Moldova

Things didn't go much better in the Republican Stadium. Vogts sat in the stands - watching the calamity unfold alongside the Scotland fans - as he served a suspension, with his influence diluted as the visitors stumbled to a disjointed draw.

Scotland fell behind before the half hour and although Steven Thompson swiftly equalised, Moldova - then ranked 114 in the world and with no points or goals from their opening three qualifiers - had the bulk of the chances for a winner.

"You get to feel the pressure the manager was under and that game in Moldova, everything was geared towards us not doing well," says Webster.

"In terms of performance and result, it was unacceptable. You go out wanting to go your best - it was a huge honour to represent my country - but it just wasn't good enough."

Vogts exits amid 'outpouring of anger'

Scotland's failure to win effectively ended their World Cup hopes, and proved the final straw for Vogts as public criticism reached a crescendo.

The German - a World Cup winner as a player and a man steered his homeland to Euro 96 success as a coach - resigned 19 days later to end a troubled two-and-a-half year reign.

Vogts cited "disgraceful abuse" for his decision, saying he had been spat at by fans in the wake of the draw in Moldova.

Webster can recall an atmosphere of opprobrium post-match. "Even at the airport there was still an outpouring of emotion and anger from the Scotland fans, which was the only time I experienced that," he says.

Yet a strand of Vogts' legacy will be found in Chisinau on Friday when Craig Gordon - the goalkeeper he blooded - earns his 63rd cap in the same city where he won his fifth on that night in October 2004.

Gordon was one of the successes to emerge under Vogts, who stood accused of devaluing Scotland duty after giving 40 players - Warren Cummings and Gareth Williams, anyone? - debuts in a fallow period for talent.

"I feel gratitude towards Berti," says Webster, who was one of those debutants and went on to amass 28 caps in a 10-year Scotland career.

"It was a big rebuild in terms of a new generation, bringing down the average age, and having to get new players in and get them accustomed to playing international football.

"I was fortunate enough to get an opportunity, and there were others like Gary Caldwell, Craig Gordon, Darren Fletcher, James McFadden, who went on to have outstanding Scotland careers.

"So as much as you have to sift through quite a lot of rubbish, there was a lot of good players to emerge too. There was a lot of good done during that period under Berti."