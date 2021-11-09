Last updated on .From the section Irish

Leroy Millar scored Ballymena's third goal to seal the win over Linfield

Ballymena United beat Linfield 3-1 to make the League Cup semi-finals while holders Coleraine, Cliftonville and Warrenpoint also won on Tuesday night.

Dougie Wilson, Jude Winchester and Leroy Millar netted for the Sky Blues in their Showgrounds comeback victory.

Jamie Glackin and Matthew Shevlin struck as Coleraine beat Glentoran 2-0 and Cliftonville edged Portadown 2-1 after extra-time at Shamrock Park.

Alan O'Sullivan's treble helped Warrenpoint thump Limavady United 6-1.

Premiership basement boys Warrenpoint made easy work of their Intermediate opposition at Milltown with O'Sullivan's nearpost finish and a Thomas Maguire strike putting them 2-0 ahead within eight minutes.

O'Sullivan volleyed in the third and Stuart Hutchinson fired home before Maguire made it 5-0 at the break.

Point striker O'Sullivan completed his treble from a penalty while Matthew Brown scored a late consolation goal for Limavady.

Braidmen storm back for victory

Ballymena, who won the trophy for the first time in 2017, fought back to beat the Premiership champions in an enthralling tussle at Warden Street.

The Blues took an eighth minute lead when Billy Chadwick picked up the ball on the left-hand side of the penalty area before stepping inside and curling a low shot into Jordan Williamson's far corner.

Ballymena almost replied on 15 minutes when Ross Redman's downward header from a Steven McCullough cross bounced up and Chris Johns had to turn the effort over the bar.

The home side eventually forced an equaliser on 37 minutes when Ross Redman's corner was met by a close-range header from Wilson, who got to the ball ahead of Linfield keeper Johns.

Ballymena went in front on 53 minutes when they broke quickly after defending a corner. Chris Shields failed to cut out a ball forward and the ball eventually dropped for Winchester to steer home a low shot.

Winchester missed a great chance to score his second when he burst into the penalty area but could only shoot straight at Johns.

Linfield came close to an equaliser when Ahmed Salam's pass found Jordan Stewart but his effort was cleared off the line by Ross Redman.

However, Ballymena sealed the victory with the final kick of the game in injury-time when they broke on the counter-attack with skipper Leroy Millar firing beyond Johns.

Bannsiders see off Glens

Coleraine's greater potency in the final third proved decisive in a tight encounter with the Glens at the Showgrounds.

Conor McKendry hit the Glens crossbar before he sent Jamie Glackin clear to slot in an 19th-minute opener on the counter-attack.

Delight for Matthew Shevlin as the Coleraine striker celebrates his 12th goal of the season

Stephen O'Donnell headed over from a Glackin free-kick while Gareth Deane made comfortable saves from Patrick McClean and Hvroje Plum at the other end.

Glentoran sparked into life at the start of the second half and Jay Donnelly was denied by a crucial Rodney Brown block before Robbie McDaid saw his header hit the woodwork.

Coleraine doubled their lead against the run of play when Malachy Smith's back header fell short and Shevlin pounced to slip the ball past Ross Glendinning.

McClean headed over from a Plum corner on what was a frustrating night in front of goal for the east Belfast visitors.

Reds reach last-four

Premiership pacesetters Cliftonville came from a goal behind to defeat Portadown but they needed extra-time to go through.

In a low-key first half, Portadown almost took an early lead when Oisin Conaty's effort slipped through the grasp of Declan Dunne but the Reds keeper recovered to retrieve the ball.

Celebration time for Cliftonville as Ronan Doherty nets the equaliser

The home side broke the deadlock two minutes into the second period when Adam Salley's shot was saved by Dunne but Ports skipper Lee Bonis was on hand to score from the rebound.

Cliftonville came close to an equaliser when Joe Gormley's header came back off the woodwork but the visitors eventually did level on 76 minutes when Ronan Doherty's effort beat keeper Jethren Barr at the near post.

The Premiership leaders struck the decisive blow seven minutes into the first period of extra time when Daniel Kearns was on hand to send the Reds into the last four.