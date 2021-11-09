Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Adriana Leon has scored one goal in six appearances in the WSL this season

West Ham forward Adriana Leon has been ruled out of action until 2022 following surgery on a foot fracture.

The Canada international, who won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, has played in every Women's Super League game for the Hammers this season.

Leon sustained the injury in February but returned to play for Canada this summer and started the season strongly.

West Ham confirmed she has had revision surgery to help with the "ongoing pain" after an initial operation in March.

She will now have rehabilitation and is not expected to return until the new year.