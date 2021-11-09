Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gareth Bale (left) and Wayne Hennessey have been close friends since they were Wales youth team-mates

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Belarus Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Gareth Bale is in "good shape" and ready to win his 100th cap for Wales, according to team-mate Wayne Hennessey.

Bale has not played since tearing his hamstring in September but has returned to full training with Real Madrid.

The 32-year-old has joined the national squad and could become only the second man - after Chris Gunter - to earn 100 caps for Wales, in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Belarus in Cardiff.

"He's looking very well," said goalkeeper Hennessey.

"To be out there, it would be amazing for him to get that three figures.

"He's in good shape, he's smiling and laughing - and when you get Gaz like that he's fantastic to be around."

Midfielder Joe Allen added: "Every time he trains, he looks great. He's such a strong player and everything looks fine.

"Let's hope he's playing on Saturday, helping us get three points."

Bale's injury ruled him out of Wales' World Cup qualifiers in October and he has not played for Real Madrid since 28 August.

His most recent appearance came in Wales' frustrating goalless draw at home to Estonia in September.

Asked if Bale's two-month lay-off might affect his chances of featuring against Belarus and Belgium, Hennessey said: "Not really. He looks after himself very well.

"He's always in the gym doing stuff and keeping up on his fitness. He's very particular what he eats. He looks after his body and is in good shape."

Hennessey and Bale have been close friends for years, having played youth football together for Wales as well as numerous senior international games.

Burnley keeper Hennessey is only two behind Bale on 97 caps and, while he would love to reach his own century, he is having to bide his time for now, with Leicester City's Danny Ward currently first choice for Wales.

"I'd love to get that three figures for myself and my whole family. It would be a massive achievement," said Hennessey, Wales' most capped goalkeeper.

"Competition is always healthy. I've always said that through my career.

"We're all keeping each other on our toes. It's worse on the bench because you can't really get involved and do anything, just cheering the lads on as best as possible. I do skip a few heartbeats when I'm on the side."

Wales enter their final qualifiers third in World Cup qualifying Group E. They are level on points with the Czech Republic, who are second with a superior goal difference, but Wales have played one game fewer.

Robert Page's side will play both matches at home, with Belarus visiting Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday before leaders Belgium visit the Welsh capital on Tuesday, 16 November.

With Belgium almost certain to secure the only automatic qualification spot as group winners, Wales are looking at the play-offs as their most realistic route to a first World Cup finals since 1958.

They are already effectively guaranteed a play-off place thanks to their success in the Nations League, but finishing second in this qualifying group could secure a more favourable draw in that knockout stage.