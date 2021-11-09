Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Colchester United beat AFC Sudbury 4-0 in the tie on Friday

The Football Association will take no further action after investigating alleged racist abuse during Friday's FA Cup first-round match between AFC Sudbury and Colchester United.

The alleged comment came from the crowd at Sudbury's MEL Group Stadium as Colchester goalkeeper Shamal George took a goal-kick in the 76th minute.

The game was broadcast live on BBC Two.

Eighth-tier side Sudbury said on Saturday the footage was analysed and they believed the abuse was not racist.

The Suffolk club added: "It is however clearly abusive in nature and the club will deal with this in the strongest possible manner."