Watch best goals of FA Cup first round and vote for your favourite
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
The first round of the 2021-22 FA Cup provided some great goals.
Watch our pick of the best eight at the top of this page and then vote for your favourite below - you have until 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
- Inside the Song with Paul McCartney: McCartney reveals his inspiration behind the hit 'Yesterday'
- 'I'm a footballer and I'm gay': Adelaide United's Josh Cavallo comes out