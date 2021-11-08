Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager high on Aston Villa shortlist to replace Dean Smith

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard, who took charge in June 2018, led Rangers to their first title in 10 years last season

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard remains high on Aston Villa's list of potential targets to replace Dean Smith - but other contenders are under discussion.

Villa's hierarchy are impressed by Gerrard's work in revitalising Rangers in what is his first managerial job.

He has long been seen as a future Liverpool boss, but Villa may be ready to try to tempt him to Villa Park.

The 41-year-old is also well known to Villa chief executive and ex-Reds managing director Christian Purslow.

Gerrard, however, is not the only name being considered and Villa are determined to conduct a proper recruitment process during the international break to identify their new manager, with the hope of having him in charge for their next game at home to Brighton on 20 November.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and his Denmark counterpart Kasper Hjulmand, who led his country to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, are also of interest to the Villa board.

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl is another admired by Villa but has strong loyalty to Southampton, while Brighton's Graham Potter would be another prime contender for any vacant post, but it is highly doubted he would currently be tempted away from the Amex Stadium.

'Gerrard may have come to end of Rangers shelf life'

Former Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club

"Eventually Gerrard will come down south and of course the talk is he is going to end up at Liverpool. I don't want to call Aston Villa a stepping stone - they are an enormous club - but he needs to maybe learn his trade at a club like Villa, not at a club who are going to compete at the very top of the table.

"I think it will suit him - Gary McAllister, his assistant, spent time there with Gerard Houllier, so there's a link there.

"In truth you manage Rangers, you manage Celtic, it has a shelf life and I just wonder if Gerrard has come to the end of his shelf life. If he's offered the job I'm pretty sure he'll take it."

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 10:36

    I'm not sure about this one, mainly because the narrative about this being a stepping stone to the Liverpool job will be unbearable and inescapable. It would be "Frank Lampard's Derby County" on steroids.

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 10:43

      Hard Labour replied:
      But to be a stepping stone to Liverpool he would have to succeed at Villa.

      It doesn't matter what is motivation is as us long as he can get us up the table and challenging for cups..

  • Comment posted by Pruss, today at 10:41

    Does this mean they will become "Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa"... playing at "Steven Gerrard's Villa Park". I am genuinely wondering how big the club has to be vs the celebrity of the manager before it stops being disrespected with such a title by the media! Derby County (est. 1884) and Rangers (est. 1872) were certainly were not big enough... apparently!

    • Reply posted by rjdg, today at 10:53

      rjdg replied:
      The Rangers are actually only a new club - roughly 9 years if I recall correctly.

  • Comment posted by AndAnotherThing, today at 10:44

    Be surprised if Gerrard takes a step down to manage Villa.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 10:46

      kennycanuck replied:
      You're funny 😄

  • Comment posted by eggenstein, today at 10:44

    I am incredibly surprised there is a have your say on this article when there's another article about Solskjaer at the same time! Would have thought it'd be on that one for all the plastic fans.

  • Comment posted by truth, today at 10:42

    Why would he join an inferior club? Also think he wants to win a title in front of the fans.

  • Comment posted by SugarP48, today at 10:43

    It would be a bad move for Gerrard. Changing job during the season, taking on a team that is in really poor form, just won't reflect his ability to implement an overall plan. If he wants to try the prem, wait until the summer, get a pre-season and transfer window to make a team for himself.

    He did that at Rangers, and that's where he benefitted.

    • Reply posted by domestos donald, today at 10:50

      domestos donald replied:
      His spending has got rangers on the brink of bankruptcy again
      Not his fault, but down to the club being too desperate to succeed

  • Comment posted by rybizyn2, today at 10:47

    Stevie G is too big for the Villa. Villa are going down. Simple. They need someone like Big Sam

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 10:51

      31shadows replied:
      With all the mystics on the BBC in perplexed as to how at least six clubs are going to be relegated

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 10:42

    Rangers are a bigger club than Villa. I know some will disagree but if you are looking at stepping stones. Win the SPL a few more times Stevie has got his hands on silverware, A feeling that is unlikely at Villa.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 10:48

      kennycanuck replied:
      "Bigger club" is debatable.
      Rangers in an inferior league is not.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 10:53

    If I were Gerrard I'd be hoping for a bigger club than Villa to make my next move. Not saying he necessarily should think that way, but over the next couple of years he'll be offered a bigger job. Frankly there's little about the Villa squad right now to make him think it could be destined for much bigger things.

  • Comment posted by CJT, today at 10:52

    It's funny, because I remember about 2 weeks ago, the BBC completely mocking the idea that Gerrard would come to Newcastle - similar sized team, in a similar league position, with considerably better future prospects.

    I mean, he's not going to go to Villa either. They're not good enough. But just pointing out how the Beeb take any opportunity to troll/click bait Newcastle

    • Reply posted by 31shadows, today at 10:56

      31shadows replied:
      The writers are the same ilk as the pundits
      They claim to be playing devils advocate but are just wind up merchants

  • Comment posted by thetrees, today at 10:35

    I would rather warm John Terry up for Chelsea, than Steven Gerrard for Liverpool

  • Comment posted by TheBear, today at 10:51

    He needs a good PL stint on his CV if he's to ever get the Liverpool job but Villa is a thankless task. Realistically he couldn't hope for much more than a cup win or two at best. Villa are not is position to vie for the top six and as such would not greatly embellish that CV. I think he will wait for better offers.

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 10:56

      finnharpsman replied:
      A manager who could not win a cup or two with Villa is not the calibre of manager that Liverpool will want when Jurgen leaves. On the other hand, if he could win a cup or two at Villa there would be reason to say he achieved all that could be expected at that club so he may be good.

  • Comment posted by Bango Twinkletoes, today at 10:47

    More chance of me winning the lottery without buying a ticket than Gerrard going to Villa.

  • Comment posted by ssenepod, today at 10:46

    Honestly why on Earth would he take the Villa job. He can hold tight and wait for a much better opportunity than that.

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 10:46

    Why would Stevie G want to go to Villa? Just because he is friends with Purslow?

  • Comment posted by Volvo xc70 Gavin, today at 10:40

    Stepping stones are all well and good. Gérard knows if you commit to a club you could be there a long time. Dumping it too rush off to Liverpool is not good for anyone

  • Comment posted by Spudnic78, today at 10:38

    Are Villa high on his list though? Another PL club assuming, like Newcastle, that the PL is where any manager is desperate to manage.

  • Comment posted by Valery Lobanovskys frontal lobotomy, today at 10:56

    Stevie G as manager and Prince William as his assistant. What could possibly fail there?

  • Comment posted by Villa Gaz, today at 10:55

    Please, please, please, not Gerrard!!, managed in the 2 team Scottish league, no premier experience at all, I feel he’d be completely out of his depth at Villa. Would be a massive step backwards!, what would be the point in releasing Dean Smith to bring Gerrard in?… Madness!!

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 10:55

    Why would he want to? Any discussion founders on Scottish fitba vs English football. Rangers are a big club in a small pond, Villa swim in a lake with many other fish. But at Rangers, Gerard has money & European football. At Villa he has... No more money & what looks to be a relegation battle.

    Stanger things have happened, but I can't see it myself.

