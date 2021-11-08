Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Paul Pogba has not played a domestic match for Manchester United since being sent off against Liverpool on 24 October

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers with a thigh injury.

The World Cup winner, 28, suffered the injury in training on Monday, the French Football Federation (FFF) said.

Pogba will not feature in Saturday's home game with Kazakhstan or the away match with Finland on 16 November.

He was already set to miss United's next match, away to Watford in the Premier League on 20 November, as he completes a three-match ban.

Pogba received the suspension for being sent off during the humiliating 5-0 home defeat by Liverpool on 24 October.

The FFF said Pogba was the "victim of an injury to the quadriceps of the right thigh".

France need one win from their remaining two games to qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is already without a number of players because of injury.

Pogba's international team-mate Raphael Varane is out with a hamstring injury, forward Edinson Cavani missed last Saturday's defeat by Manchester City, while Luke Shaw was substituted in the same match after a blow to the head.

Shaw is following concussion protocol and did not link up with the England squad on Monday.

Solskjaer's position at United has come under intense scrutiny after one win in the past six Premier League games.