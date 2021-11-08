Match ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Salford City 1.
League Two Salford City avoided an FA Cup first-round upset as they beat National League side Dagenham and Redbridge.
But the game was briefly paused in the 89th minute when a supporter needed medical treatment with both sides leaving the pitch as the fan got help.
Salford had taken a third-minute lead when Jordan Turnbull powerfully headed in from a left-wing corner.
The hosts had chances to equalise but Callum Reynolds could only hit a post.
However, there were worrying scenes at Victoria Road late on when medics and stewards quickly rushed on to the pitch to help a supporter, who had suffered a head injury and was later carried off on a stretcher to gain further treatment.
The win takes Salford, 19th in League Two, into round two for a second consecutive season; they went out to Newport County at that phase in 2020-21.
However, they had to work hard for the win - Salford goalkeeper Connor Ripley did well to keep out Myles Weston's angled strike and Matt Robinson's low effort in the first half.
After the break, the Daggers continued to create chances, but Angelo Balanta twice shot at Ripley, who also tipped a George Saunders shot over the bar.
Following the medical incident, there were 10 minutes of added time, but the hosts could not force a cup replay.
Salford have never made it into the third round of the FA Cup, also losing in the second round in 2015-16.
They will face National League opponents again when they host Chesterfield over the weekend of 4-5 December.
Line-ups
Dag & Red
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Justham
- 5Wright
- 6ClarkBooked at 90mins
- 2Reynolds
- 19LingSubstituted forAkanbiat 71'minutes
- 8Sagaf
- 4RanceSubstituted forJonesat 67'minutes
- 12Robinson
- 11Weston
- 20da Silva VilheteSubstituted forSaundersat 80'minutes
- 10Balanta
Substitutes
- 14Saunders
- 18Scott
- 21Akanbi
- 26Jones
- 27Lawlor
Salford
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 26Ripley
- 24Smith
- 5Eastham
- 16TurnbullBooked at 66mins
- 32Shephard
- 4Lowe
- 8Lund
- 3TourayBooked at 72mins
- 11MorrisSubstituted forLoveat 79'minutes
- 20OtehSubstituted forMcAlenyat 62'minutes
- 40HendersonSubstituted forN'Maiat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Love
- 18McAleny
- 22Golden
- 25Kirnon
- 28Denny
- 30N'Mai
- 31Torrance
- Referee:
- David Rock
- Attendance:
- 2,330
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away18
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dagenham and Redbridge 0, Salford City 1.
Post update
Offside, Salford City. Jordan Turnbull tries a through ball, but Kelly N'Mai is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
Post update
Myles Weston (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ibou Touray (Salford City) right footed shot from very close range is too high. Assisted by Liam Shephard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Kenny Clark (Dagenham and Redbridge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Conor McAleny (Salford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Kenny Clark (Dagenham and Redbridge).
Post update
Attempt saved. George Saunders (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Robinson.
Post update
Foul by Kelly N'Mai (Salford City).
Post update
Matt Robinson (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Connor Ripley.
Post update
Attempt saved. George Saunders (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Angelo Balanta.
Post update
Foul by Donald Love (Salford City).
Post update
Mohammed Sagaf (Dagenham and Redbridge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Reynolds (Dagenham and Redbridge) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Will Wright with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Dagenham and Redbridge. Conceded by Liam Shephard.
Post update
Attempt saved. Angelo Balanta (Dagenham and Redbridge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ibrahim Akanbi.