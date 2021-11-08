Last updated on .From the section Derby

Derby have won three of their 17 Championship games this season

Derby County's appeal against their 12-point deduction for going into administration has been delayed.

The Rams were due to appear at an independent arbitration panel this week after entering administration on 22 September.

However, this has now been delayed.

Derby, bottom of the Championship table and nine points from safety, are attempting to prove administration was forced on them by the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The EFL can confirm the appeal hearing date in respect of the sporting sanction imposed on Derby County for entering administration has been delayed," said the EFL in a statement.

Derby would rise to 20th in the table if the 12 points were reinstated.

In addition to that deduction, the Rams' administrators are talking to the Football League about potential punishments for other financial breaches in future years.

It is hoped that will be resolved before a new buyer for the club is found.

During a meeting with Derby fans' groups last week, the administrators said they were due to meet EFL representatives this week.