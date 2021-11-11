Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Many of Steven Gerrard's high points at Rangers have been in the Europa League

After a short, but intense, period of speculation, Steven Gerrard's three-and-a-half year reign at Rangers is over.

One historic title and strong runs in Europe are the headline achievements of his time, but that only tells part of the story.

Here, BBC Scotland picks out 10 of the seminal matches under the former England captain...

From Russia with love

Rangers took a 1-0 lead to Russia for the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie with Ufa in 2018.

It got better for the visitors when Ovie Ejaria gave them a precious away goal, but the hosts' reply and red cards for Alfredo Morelos and Jon Flanagan gave Gerrard's side a difficult second half to survive.

Survive they did and Rangers were through to the group stage.

Celtic's derby dominance interrupted

Gerrard's second Glasgow derby and first at Ibrox also proved to be Brendan Rodgers' final Old Firm match. He had not lost any of his previous 12 and had only failed to win two.

Ryan Jack's goal gave Rangers victory and made it unlucky number 13 for soon-to-be Leicester-bound Rodgers. It was a first Old Firm win over 90 minutes for Rangers since 2012.

Knockout rounds beckon

Rangers' interest in the Europa League in Gerrard's first season ended at the group stage, but they reached the knockout rounds the following season.

Wins over Feyenoord and Porto put the Ibrox side in contention for the last 32. And Morelos scored the all important goal in the 1-1 draw with Young Boys that sealed second place in their group.

Victory in the east end at last

Watch Gerrard's wild celebrations after first Celtic Park win in nine years

When Gerrard's side pitched up at Celtic Park in late December 2019, Rangers had not won at the ground since 2010.

It was also tight at the top of the Scottish Premiership and victory would put the blue team from Glasgow top over the winter break.

Ryan Kent and Nikola Katic scored to give Rangers a 2-1 win and Gerrard celebrated wildly.

Hagi inspires comeback win

Rangers' Europa League last-32 opponent in 2020, Braga, opened up a 2-0 lead at Ibrox and Gerrard's side looked on their way out.

Cue January capture Ianis Hagi, who scored twice in the thrilling comeback win. And Hagi set up Ryan Kent's goal in Portugal to complete a 4-2 aggregate win.

Goldson at the double

The 2019-20 season ended prematurely because of the pandemic and there were still no trophies in the Ibrox cabinet on Gerrard's watch.

And there was the added pressure of trying to stop Celtic completing a record-breaking 10 titles in a row.

The first derby of the 2020-21 season played in front of an empty Celtic Park was a tactical masterclass from Rangers as Connor Goldson scored twice in a 2-0 win. It set the tone for what would be a dominant league campaign for the Ibrox side.

Antwerp ousted in epic tie

Rangers reached the Europa League knockout rounds two years running and their last-32 opponent was Belgian side Antwerp.

The first leg was a seven-goal thriller with Borna Barisic's second penalty of the night securing Rangers a 4-3 away win. And Gerrard's side finished the job with a 3-1 win at Ibrox.

Champagne on ice

Rangers were coasting towards their first title in a decade and victory over St Mirren would all but seal their long awaited triumph.

Kent, Morelos and Hagi obliged with the goals and it was down to Celtic to delay Rangers' celebrations. But the defending champions became deposed champions by drawing with Dundee United the following day.

Unbeaten league campaign

After 37 games of their title-winning campaign, Rangers were unbeaten in the Premiership and had dropped only 12 points.

Aberdeen were the visitors on trophy presentation day at Ibrox and succumbed to a 4-0 loss. Kemar Roofe scored twice after an early own goal and Jermain Defoe rounded the season off with a typically classy finish.

Helander on hand to win derby

By the time Celtic returned to Ibrox, they had a new manager in Ange Postecoglou and new star striker in Kyogo Furuhashi.

But it was Rangers who won the opening derby of the 2021-22 season through Filip Helander's commanding header. And stand-in goalkeeper Robby McCrorie played his part with some vital saves.