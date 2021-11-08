Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Steph Catley joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020, but her influence at the Gunners has been limited by injury

Steph Catley scored a stunning first goal for Arsenal to help them outclass a stubborn Koge side in the Women's Champions League.

Catley found the top corner with a free-kick to put Arsenal ahead against the Danish champions before the break.

Nikita Parris, who had a first-half penalty saved, pounced to make it 2-0 with Caitlin Foord nodding in a third.

Anna Patten and Jordan Nobbs added late goals to compete the win after Maddie Pokorny pulled one back.

It was ultimately a comfortable win for Jonas Eidevall's Gunners, who controlled 80% possession, but they were made to work hard by a side that had previously failed to score in the competition proper.

While Koge managed to hold out for 63 minutes against European champions Barcelona in a 2-0 defeat in their previous group game - a showing which earned them much praise - the Danish side failed to contain the Gunners for nearly as long.

The hosts managed to limit Arsenal early on, but Cecilie Floe Nielsen's exuberance in defence saw her bring down Parris for a penalty in the 15th minute.

Kaylan Marckese denied the England forward with an excellent diving save to her right, then kept out a flicked Vivianne Miedema header soon after, but there was nothing she could do to reach Catley's brilliantly struck free-kick into the top corner.

It was a long-awaited first Gunners goal for the Australian whose time in English football since arriving last season has been hampered by injury.

The excellent Marckese foiled Leah Williamson and again saved well from Miedema, the WSL all-time top scorer who was among six changes made for the trip to Denmark after Arsenal beat West Ham on Sunday to restore their three-point lead at the top of the domestic table.

Parris punished Koge for their inability to clear the danger to double the lead after the hour and Foord got on the end of a Nobbs shot that rebounded off the woodwork to head home the third.

Pokorny coolly scored with Koge's first and only attempt on goal after a poor backpass from Catley gifted the American possession.

Arsenal, however, went on to secure their second convincing group win thanks to neatly taken finishes from Patten and Nobbs in the final five minutes.