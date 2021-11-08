FA Cup second-round draw: Seventh-tier Buxton to host League One Morecambe
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
Seventh-tier Buxton, the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup, will host League One Morecambe in the second round.
The winners of the replay between Altrincham and Gateshead will be at home to League One Charlton.
At least two non-league sides will feature in the third-round draw.
National League South St Albans City travel to National League Boreham Wood and sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers host National League FC Halifax Town.
Full FA Cup second-round draw
Yeovil Town v MK Dons/Stevenage
Oxford United/Bristol Rovers v Sutton United
Burton Albion v Port Vale
Buxton v Morecambe
Lincoln City v Hartlepool United/Wycombe Wanderers
AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham/Cheltenham Town
Colchester United v Wigan Athletic/Solihull Moors
Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers
Northampton Town/Cambridge United/Bradford City/Exeter City
Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town
Walsall v Swindon Town
Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers/Stockport County
Gateshead/Altrincham v Charlton Athletic
Boreham Wood v St Albans City
Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town
Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town
Salford City v Chesterfield
Rochdale/Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday/Plymouth Argyle
Ipswich Town/Oldham Athletic v Barrow
Portsmouth v Harrogate Town
