Seventh-tier Buxton, the lowest-ranked side left in the FA Cup, will host League One Morecambe in the second round.

The winners of the replay between Altrincham and Gateshead will be at home to League One Charlton.

At least two non-league sides will feature in the third-round draw.

National League South St Albans City travel to National League Boreham Wood and sixth-tier Kidderminster Harriers host National League FC Halifax Town.

Full FA Cup second-round draw

Yeovil Town v MK Dons/Stevenage

Oxford United/Bristol Rovers v Sutton United

Burton Albion v Port Vale

Buxton v Morecambe

Lincoln City v Hartlepool United/Wycombe Wanderers

AFC Wimbledon v Gillingham/Cheltenham Town

Colchester United v Wigan Athletic/Solihull Moors

Leyton Orient v Tranmere Rovers

Northampton Town/Cambridge United v Bradford City/Exeter City

Doncaster Rovers v Mansfield Town

Walsall v Swindon Town

Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers/Stockport County

Gateshead/Altrincham v Charlton Athletic

Boreham Wood v St Albans City

Kidderminster Harriers v FC Halifax Town

Carlisle United v Shrewsbury Town

Salford City v Chesterfield

Rochdale/Notts County v Sheffield Wednesday/Plymouth Argyle

Ipswich Town/Oldham Athletic v Barrow

Portsmouth v Harrogate Town

