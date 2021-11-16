Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Scotland U21Scotland U210Belgium U21Belgium U212

Scotland U21s 0-2 Belgium U21s: Scot Gemmill's side face uphill battle for qualification after loss

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland at Tannadice

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lois Openda scores a penalty for Belgium under-21s against Scotland
Lois Openda's penalty gave Belgium the lead before the break

Scotland under-21s' chances of reaching the 2023 European Championship suffered a setback despite a spirited performance in defeat by group leaders Belgium at Tannadice.

Lois Openda's first-half penalty put the visitors ahead as he slotted home after a careless tackle by Josh Doig.

Lewis Fiorini had Scotland's best chance in the second half but he was thwarted when clean through.

But Nicolas Raskin sealed the win for Belgium in the final five minutes.

Defeat leaves Scot Gemmill's side third in the section, 14 points off Belgium, who have won six from six.

After Denmark's earlier victory against Turkey in Group I Scotland needed a win to close the gap to the second-placed Danes back to two points, with a runners-up finish enough to enter the play-offs for the 2023 Euros.

Belgium possessed players like Amadou Onana, who has featured in the Champions League for Lille this season, as well as the prolific Vitesse forward Openda, and Anderlecht wonderkid Yari Verschaeren.

However, Scotland were not timid and pressed high, fashioning the first chance when Scott High played a ball over the top for Glenn Middleton who flashed his shot on the angle just wide.

The Belgians eventually settled though, and ended the half strongly as their quality began to show.

After spurning a few chances, they made the breakthrough when Doig's rash challenge on Yorbe Vertessen earned them a penalty, which Openda converted for his sixth goal of the campaign.

It was a frustrating moment for Doig, who could not pull out of his sliding challenge in time to prevent the inevitable spot kick. Scotland were then perhaps lucky to keep 11 men on the pitch when Lewis Mayo brought down Openda as he looked set to catch a through ball.

There was a fresh blow for the home side - and potentially St Johnstone ahead of their League Cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday - as their main threat Middleton limped off with a muscle injury early in the second period.

But they continued to battle back for an equaliser and the game turned on two crucial moments, both involving the again prominent Fiorini.

The Manchester City midfielder first capitalised on slack defending from centre-back Ewoud Pletinckx to race away, but could only side-foot his shot into the path of goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Then, his swivel away from Pletinckx in the box caused the defender to put his hands on his hip and force him down, only for the referee to wave away penalty appeals.

Fiorini also had an effort into the side-netting from a tight angle, but Scotland goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was forced to produce two fine stops to deny Liege forward Raskin before the visitors doubled their lead.

Slicker could only watch as Raskin shot high into the net after a brilliant cross from the right by Hugo Siquet.

Having now lost two and won just one of their first four games, qualification looks a tough ask for Scotland in a difficult group, with a double header against Turkey and Kazakhstan to come next at the end of March.

Line-ups

Scotland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Slicker
  • 18Burroughs
  • 5WelshSubstituted forMontgomeryat 86'minutes
  • 4MayoBooked at 43mins
  • 3DoigBooked at 39minsSubstituted forClaytonat 45'minutes
  • 19WilliamsonBooked at 85mins
  • 15High
  • 14KellyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBanksat 86'minutes
  • 10Leonard
  • 11MiddletonSubstituted forAwokoya-Mebudeat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 8Fiorini

Substitutes

  • 6Clayton
  • 7Banks
  • 9Pressley
  • 16Awokoya-Mebude
  • 17Montgomery
  • 20Anderson
  • 21Mair
  • 22McKinstry
  • 23Kennedy

Belgium U21

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 12Lammens
  • 15van der Brempt
  • 4Pletinckx
  • 14de Winter
  • 2SiquetSubstituted forSardellaat 90'minutes
  • 23RaskinSubstituted forZarouryat 90+1'minutes
  • 6Mvom Onana
  • 22NdenbeBooked at 80mins
  • 9VertessenSubstituted forBalikwishaat 65'minutes
  • 7OpendaSubstituted forDemanat 90+1'minutes
  • 10VerschaerenSubstituted forKanaat 73'minutesBooked at 78mins

Substitutes

  • 1Delanghe
  • 3Keita
  • 8Ait El Hadj
  • 11Balikwisha
  • 13Samoise
  • 16Kana
  • 17Deman
  • 18Sardella
  • 20Zaroury
Referee:
Willy Delajod
Attendance:
2,304

Match Stats

Home TeamScotland U21Away TeamBelgium U21
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Scotland U21 0, Belgium U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Scotland U21 0, Belgium U21 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williamson (Scotland U21).

  4. Post update

    Amadou Onana (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Marc Leonard (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Deman (Belgium U21).

  7. Post update

    Jack Burroughs (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Deman (Belgium U21).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium U21. Anass Zaroury replaces Nicolas Raskin.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium U21. Olivier Deman replaces Loïs Openda.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Belgium U21. Killian Sardella replaces Hugo Siquet.

  12. Booking

    Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21).

  14. Post update

    Koni de Winter (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21).

  16. Post update

    Michel Balikwisha (Belgium U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Ben Williamson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marco Kana (Belgium U21).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland U21 0, Belgium U21 2. Nicolas Raskin (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Siquet with a cross.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Scotland U21. Adam Montgomery replaces Stephen Welsh because of an injury.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 16th November 2021

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2166001741318
2Norway U2165011861215
3Austria U217403189912
4Finland U21631297210
5Azerbaijan U216015319-161
6Estonia U217007020-200

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2165012181315
2Israel U216501156915
3Poland U2164111741313
4Hungary U216213912-37
5Latvia U216105413-93
6San Marino U216006023-230

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2165011741315
2Russia U2165011541115
3Slovakia U21630311839
4Malta U216204718-116
5Northern Ireland U216204610-46
6Lithuania U216105315-123

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2155002002015
2Greece U2164201111014
3Cyprus U21521212757
4Iceland U2152126427
5Belarus U21620411746
6Liechtenstein U217007041-410

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2165101521316
2Netherlands U2154102031713
3Moldova U21722328-68
4Wales U21621311747
5Bulgaria U2162138807
6Gibraltar U216006028-280

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2174211851314
2Italy U21541092713
3R. of Ireland U21631275210
4Bosnia and Herzegovina U217223812-48
5Montenegro U217214913-47
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U216411114713
2England U21431083510
3Albania U21630389-19
4Slovenia U2162227618
5Kosovo U21520347-36
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2165102011916
2Ukraine U21641178-113
3North Macedonia U21613247-36
4Faroe Islands U21613245-16
5Serbia U21612357-25
6Armenia U216105517-123

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2166001311218
2Denmark U2143014229
3Scotland U21411235-24
4Turkey U21511338-54
5Kazakhstan U21500529-70
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories