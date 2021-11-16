Match ends, Scotland U21 0, Belgium U21 2.
Scotland under-21s' chances of reaching the 2023 European Championship suffered a setback despite a spirited performance in defeat by group leaders Belgium at Tannadice.
Lois Openda's first-half penalty put the visitors ahead as he slotted home after a careless tackle by Josh Doig.
Lewis Fiorini had Scotland's best chance in the second half but he was thwarted when clean through.
But Nicolas Raskin sealed the win for Belgium in the final five minutes.
Defeat leaves Scot Gemmill's side third in the section, 14 points off Belgium, who have won six from six.
After Denmark's earlier victory against Turkey in Group I Scotland needed a win to close the gap to the second-placed Danes back to two points, with a runners-up finish enough to enter the play-offs for the 2023 Euros.
Belgium possessed players like Amadou Onana, who has featured in the Champions League for Lille this season, as well as the prolific Vitesse forward Openda, and Anderlecht wonderkid Yari Verschaeren.
However, Scotland were not timid and pressed high, fashioning the first chance when Scott High played a ball over the top for Glenn Middleton who flashed his shot on the angle just wide.
The Belgians eventually settled though, and ended the half strongly as their quality began to show.
After spurning a few chances, they made the breakthrough when Doig's rash challenge on Yorbe Vertessen earned them a penalty, which Openda converted for his sixth goal of the campaign.
It was a frustrating moment for Doig, who could not pull out of his sliding challenge in time to prevent the inevitable spot kick. Scotland were then perhaps lucky to keep 11 men on the pitch when Lewis Mayo brought down Openda as he looked set to catch a through ball.
There was a fresh blow for the home side - and potentially St Johnstone ahead of their League Cup semi-final against Celtic on Saturday - as their main threat Middleton limped off with a muscle injury early in the second period.
But they continued to battle back for an equaliser and the game turned on two crucial moments, both involving the again prominent Fiorini.
The Manchester City midfielder first capitalised on slack defending from centre-back Ewoud Pletinckx to race away, but could only side-foot his shot into the path of goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
Then, his swivel away from Pletinckx in the box caused the defender to put his hands on his hip and force him down, only for the referee to wave away penalty appeals.
Fiorini also had an effort into the side-netting from a tight angle, but Scotland goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was forced to produce two fine stops to deny Liege forward Raskin before the visitors doubled their lead.
Slicker could only watch as Raskin shot high into the net after a brilliant cross from the right by Hugo Siquet.
Having now lost two and won just one of their first four games, qualification looks a tough ask for Scotland in a difficult group, with a double header against Turkey and Kazakhstan to come next at the end of March.
Line-ups
Scotland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Slicker
- 18Burroughs
- 5WelshSubstituted forMontgomeryat 86'minutes
- 4MayoBooked at 43mins
- 3DoigBooked at 39minsSubstituted forClaytonat 45'minutes
- 19WilliamsonBooked at 85mins
- 15High
- 14KellyBooked at 55minsSubstituted forBanksat 86'minutes
- 10Leonard
- 11MiddletonSubstituted forAwokoya-Mebudeat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 8Fiorini
Substitutes
- 6Clayton
- 7Banks
- 9Pressley
- 16Awokoya-Mebude
- 17Montgomery
- 20Anderson
- 21Mair
- 22McKinstry
- 23Kennedy
Belgium U21
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 12Lammens
- 15van der Brempt
- 4Pletinckx
- 14de Winter
- 2SiquetSubstituted forSardellaat 90'minutes
- 23RaskinSubstituted forZarouryat 90+1'minutes
- 6Mvom Onana
- 22NdenbeBooked at 80mins
- 9VertessenSubstituted forBalikwishaat 65'minutes
- 7OpendaSubstituted forDemanat 90+1'minutes
- 10VerschaerenSubstituted forKanaat 73'minutesBooked at 78mins
Substitutes
- 1Delanghe
- 3Keita
- 8Ait El Hadj
- 11Balikwisha
- 13Samoise
- 16Kana
- 17Deman
- 18Sardella
- 20Zaroury
- Referee:
- Willy Delajod
- Attendance:
- 2,304
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scotland U21 0, Belgium U21 2.
Post update
Foul by Ben Williamson (Scotland U21).
Post update
Amadou Onana (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Marc Leonard (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Deman (Belgium U21).
Post update
Jack Burroughs (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Olivier Deman (Belgium U21).
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium U21. Anass Zaroury replaces Nicolas Raskin.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium U21. Olivier Deman replaces Loïs Openda.
Substitution
Substitution, Belgium U21. Killian Sardella replaces Hugo Siquet.
Booking
Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21).
Post update
Koni de Winter (Belgium U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21).
Post update
Michel Balikwisha (Belgium U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Ben Williamson (Scotland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marco Kana (Belgium U21).
Goal!
Goal! Scotland U21 0, Belgium U21 2. Nicolas Raskin (Belgium U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Hugo Siquet with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Adam Montgomery replaces Stephen Welsh because of an injury.