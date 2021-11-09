Stockport v Bolton FA Cup replay: Watch on BBC Two and BBC Sport website
Non-league Stockport County's FA Cup first-round replay against Bolton Wanderers will be shown live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.
The sides will meet at Stockport's Edgeley Park on Wednesday, 17 November (19:45 GMT kick-off) after Sunday's 2-2 draw.
Alex Scott will be joined by former Premier League players Dion Dublin and Ashley Williams for coverage.
National League Stockport play two tiers below League One Bolton.
Stockport's fellow fifth-tier side Solihull Moors are also in a replay against a League One side, with their return match against Wigan on Tuesday, 16 November (19:45 GMT kick-off) to be show on ITV4.
The winner of Stockport and Bolton will visit Rotherham in the second round, while Solihull or Wigan will be away to Colchester.
There are 12 first-round replays in total, with the second round being played between 3 and 6 December.