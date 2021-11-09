Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Non-league Stockport County's FA Cup first-round replay against Bolton Wanderers will be shown live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website.

The sides will meet at Stockport's Edgeley Park on Wednesday, 17 November (19:45 GMT kick-off) after Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Alex Scott will be joined by former Premier League players Dion Dublin and Ashley Williams for coverage.

National League Stockport play two tiers below League One Bolton.

Stockport's fellow fifth-tier side Solihull Moors are also in a replay against a League One side, with their return match against Wigan on Tuesday, 16 November (19:45 GMT kick-off) to be show on ITV4.

The winner of Stockport and Bolton will visit Rotherham in the second round, while Solihull or Wigan will be away to Colchester.

There are 12 first-round replays in total, with the second round being played between 3 and 6 December.