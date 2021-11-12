Last updated on .From the section Football

Lewis Fiorini inspired Scotland under-21s to their first European Championship qualifying victory as they defeated Kazakhstan at Tannadice.

The Lincoln City midfielder scored a fantastic opener, nutmegging his marker before firing the ball into the far corner from just inside the box.

He then set up Glenn Middleton to thump home a second goal after the break.

Maxim Samorodov pounced on a mistake to ensure a tense final 20 minutes, but Scotland held on.

The win moves Scot Gemmill's side up to third in Group I, eight points behind leaders Belgium, who they face on Tuesday, having played one game fewer.

The victory was crucial to their hopes of reaching the Euros in 2023, with the group winners qualifying automatically and runners-up entering the play-offs.

Fiorini - who is currently on loan with Lincoln in League One from Manchester City - was the young Scots' standout performer.

The 19-year-old showed some clever touches in midfield as well as excellent dribbling ability, and oozed confidence after his quite brilliant goal which gave Scotland the lead before the break.

Stephen Kelly fed a pass into midfield, which was cleverly dummied by Marc Leonard for Fiorini to pick up 30 yards from goal, and he proceeded to drive forward and nutmeg an onrushing defender before tucking the ball away.

It was just reward for Scotland's dominance, though they were given a scare when Kazakhstan's Abylaikhan Zhumabek headed into the side netting from a corner early on.

But they picked up where they left off after the break.

A powerful run from Hibernian's Josh Doig down the left started the move which gave Fiorini space to chip a perfect pass over the top for Middleton, who took a deft first touch to smash home Scotland's crucial second goal.

Fiorini also teed up Kelly moments later, who did brilliantly to dribble round two defenders and the goalkeeper before cracking his shot off a post having run wide of the target as Scotland sought to kill the match.

But instead they were handed a lesson in maintaining concentration while on top.

A hopeful ball over the top should have been gathered by goalkeeper Archie Mair, who was making his under-21 debut, but he hesitated and allowed Samorodov to squeeze in a goal for Kazakhstan.

The visitors' confidence grew as a result and Zhumabek went close to a leveller, but fired wide from close range as Scotland held on for an important win.