Match ends, Scotland U21 2, Kazakhstan U21 1.
Lewis Fiorini inspired Scotland under-21s to their first European Championship qualifying victory as they defeated Kazakhstan at Tannadice.
The Lincoln City midfielder scored a fantastic opener, nutmegging his marker before firing the ball into the far corner from just inside the box.
He then set up Glenn Middleton to thump home a second goal after the break.
Maxim Samorodov pounced on a mistake to ensure a tense final 20 minutes, but Scotland held on.
The win moves Scot Gemmill's side up to third in Group I, eight points behind leaders Belgium, who they face on Tuesday, having played one game fewer.
The victory was crucial to their hopes of reaching the Euros in 2023, with the group winners qualifying automatically and runners-up entering the play-offs.
Fiorini - who is currently on loan with Lincoln in League One from Manchester City - was the young Scots' standout performer.
The 19-year-old showed some clever touches in midfield as well as excellent dribbling ability, and oozed confidence after his quite brilliant goal which gave Scotland the lead before the break.
Stephen Kelly fed a pass into midfield, which was cleverly dummied by Marc Leonard for Fiorini to pick up 30 yards from goal, and he proceeded to drive forward and nutmeg an onrushing defender before tucking the ball away.
It was just reward for Scotland's dominance, though they were given a scare when Kazakhstan's Abylaikhan Zhumabek headed into the side netting from a corner early on.
But they picked up where they left off after the break.
A powerful run from Hibernian's Josh Doig down the left started the move which gave Fiorini space to chip a perfect pass over the top for Middleton, who took a deft first touch to smash home Scotland's crucial second goal.
Fiorini also teed up Kelly moments later, who did brilliantly to dribble round two defenders and the goalkeeper before cracking his shot off a post having run wide of the target as Scotland sought to kill the match.
But instead they were handed a lesson in maintaining concentration while on top.
A hopeful ball over the top should have been gathered by goalkeeper Archie Mair, who was making his under-21 debut, but he hesitated and allowed Samorodov to squeeze in a goal for Kazakhstan.
The visitors' confidence grew as a result and Zhumabek went close to a leveller, but fired wide from close range as Scotland held on for an important win.
Line-ups
Scotland U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Mair
- 2AshbySubstituted forBurroughsat 79'minutes
- 5Welsh
- 4Mayo
- 3Doig
- 14KellySubstituted forWilliamsonat 79'minutes
- 15High
- 8FioriniSubstituted forClaytonat 90'minutes
- 10Leonard
- 16Awokoya-MebudeBooked at 59minsSubstituted forBanksat 79'minutes
- 11Middleton
Substitutes
- 1Slicker
- 6Clayton
- 7Banks
- 9Pressley
- 17Montgomery
- 18Burroughs
- 19Williamson
- 20Anderson
- 23Kennedy
Kazakhstan U21
Formation 5-4-1
- 1UstimenkoBooked at 81mins
- 2Skvortsov
- 5Zhaksylykov
- 4ZhumakhanovBooked at 19mins
- 16Shirobokov
- 14KenesovSubstituted forTkachenkoat 75'minutes
- 10Seidakhmet
- 9AstanovBooked at 82mins
- 17KaramanSubstituted forBuranchievat 63'minutes
- 6NurbolSubstituted forSamorodovat 45'minutesBooked at 59mins
- 11ZhumabekSubstituted forTurklybekat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Samorodov
- 8Ulshin
- 13Kalmyrza
- 15Tkachenko
- 18Nurseitov
- 19Buranchiev
- 21Turklybek
- 22Tolepbergen
- 23Nazymkhanov
- Referee:
- Snir Levy
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Scotland U21 2, Kazakhstan U21 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Thomas Clayton replaces Lewis Fiorini.
Booking
Elkhan Astanov (Kazakhstan U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Danil Ustimenko (Kazakhstan U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Jack Burroughs replaces Harrison Ashby.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Ben Williamson replaces Stephen Kelly.
Substitution
Substitution, Scotland U21. Scott Banks replaces Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan U21. Miras Turklybek replaces Abilayhan Zhumabek.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan U21. Egor Tkachenko replaces Arman Kenesov.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland U21 2, Kazakhstan U21 1. Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan U21. Arsen Buranchiev replaces Dinmuhamed Karaman.
Booking
Adedapo Awokoya-Mebude (Scotland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Maksim Samorodov (Kazakhstan U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland U21 2, Kazakhstan U21 0. Glenn Middleton (Scotland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Fiorini.
Second Half
Second Half begins Scotland U21 1, Kazakhstan U21 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Kazakhstan U21. Maksim Samorodov replaces Nurbergen Nurbol.
Half Time
First Half ends, Scotland U21 1, Kazakhstan U21 0.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland U21 1, Kazakhstan U21 0. Lewis Fiorini (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.
Booking
Adilbek Zhumakhanov (Kazakhstan U21) is shown the yellow card.