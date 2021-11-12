Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Scotland U21Scotland U2119:05Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U21
Venue: Tannadice Park, Scotland

Scotland U21 v Kazakhstan U21

European Under-21 Championship qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan
Venue: Tannadice, Dundee Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:05 GMT
Line-ups

Scotland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Mair
  • 2Ashby
  • 5Welsh
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Doig
  • 14Kelly
  • 15High
  • 8Fiorini
  • 10Leonard
  • 16Awokoya-Mebude
  • 11Middleton

Substitutes

  • 1Slicker
  • 6Clayton
  • 7Banks
  • 9Pressley
  • 17Montgomery
  • 18Burroughs
  • 19Williamson
  • 20Anderson
  • 23Kennedy

Kazakhstan U21

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Ustimenko
  • 2Skvortsov
  • 5Zhaksylykov
  • 4Zhumakhanov
  • 16Shirobokov
  • 14Kenesov
  • 10Seidakhmet
  • 9Astanov
  • 17Karaman
  • 6Nurbol
  • 11Zhumabek

Substitutes

  • 7Samorodov
  • 13Kalmyrza
  • 15Tkachenko
  • 18Nurseitov
  • 19Buranchiev
  • 21Turklybek
  • 22Tolepbergen
  • 23Nazymkhanov
Referee:
Snir Levy

Top Stories