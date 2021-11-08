Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Callum O'Dowda was last part of a Republic of Ireland squad in March

Callum O'Dowda has been drafted into the Republic of Ireland squad for the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg.

The 26-year-old Bristol City winger has joined up with Stephen Kenny's party for the first time since March.

O'Dowda was called up after Cardiff City striker James Collins was forced to withdraw through injury.

The Republic squad assembled in Dublin on Monday to begin preparations for Thursday's game against Portugal.

That Group A match at the Aviva Stadium will be followed by an away fixture with Luxembourg three days later.

The Irish lie in fourth place in the group with their hopes of making it to Qatar gone after winning only one of their six qualifiers to date.

That sequence includes a 2-1 defeat in Portugal and an embarrassing 1-0 home reverse at the hands of Luxembourg.