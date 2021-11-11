Sarah Mayling spent four and a half years at Birmingham City before returning to Villa in the summer

Sarah Mayling knows what it is like to play on both halves of the Second City divide.

The Aston Villa full-back has spent her entire career in Birmingham, representing both sides of the city in the Women's Super League.

Lifelong Villa fan Mayling started her career there, before moving to Birmingham City to turn professional and then returning to the club she supports this summer.

The 24-year-old will be reacquainted with her old side in Sunday's derby at St Andrew's.

"I was proud, to be fair," said Mayling of her time at Birmingham. "It was more my family. When I got home they were telling me to take the Blues kit off!

"I was happy to be there. I played with some great players as well, but my family are definitely happier now I'm at Villa. They are all asking me for shirts now!"

Mayling's journey began when she was scouted by Villa while playing for a boys' team aged eight and she stayed with them 11 years.

But professional football was not an option at Villa, so when Birmingham came calling Mayling could not refuse, hoping one day to return to her childhood club.

"This is the main game for me. It's 100% the most important game of the season," she said.

"The fact it's at St Andrews as well makes it more special. Villa have never beaten the Blues [in the WSL] so it's a chance to make history.

"I'm buzzing for it. I can't wait. I've been on both sides of the derby so I know how big it is for the fans."

Mayling scored a stunning free-kick in the 2-1 victory over Leicester City this season

Mayling was injured last season when her former club Birmingham won 1-0 at Villa Park, and despite her allegiances celebrated at full-time.

Villa boss Carla Ward, who was also at the Blues last season, said missing that derby "hurt" Mayling but it only adds to her excitement this time around.

"She got injured the week before and that was a tough time for her because she couldn't affect it," Ward told BBC Sport. "She came on the pitch with her crutches afterwards to celebrate and I've never seen someone so happy for her team."

Villa's promotion to the WSL in 2020-21 prompted questions for Mayling, but she stuck with Birmingham until the opportunity to be reunited with Ward came up.

"Everyone asked me if I was going to join Villa straight away as they know I'm a Villa fan, but it was a difficult decision," admitted Mayling.

"When I knew Wardy was going there it was a no-brainer to go back. She's been great with me and given me a lot of confidence.

"The way she plays suits me. I can't praise her enough. Hopefully we can both get the win on Sunday against the old team."

England hopes, consistency & a bit of 'magic'

Mayling played for England's youth teams but is yet to earn a senior cap

Sunday's derby is not the only thing Mayling has had an eye on this season.

She hopes her consistency and a newfound love for the right-back role will lead to her earning an England call-up in the future.

"Anyone would be lying if they said they didn't want to be playing for the national team. It's something that is obviously at the back of my mind," said Mayling.

"In the last few years I don't think I've done enough to be even considered. I sat down at the start of the season and said 'I want to put myself in the conversation and really push' - it's definitely a goal of mine."

Ward added: "There surely must be question marks around her. Tell me when she last had a bad game. She's not had one this season."

With Lucy Bronze - one of the world's best players - ahead in England's pecking order, Mayling is "realistic" about her prospects. But is she still underappreciated in the WSL?

"I think she is. She has it all. She is a talented player and probably one of the most professional players I've worked with," said Ward.

Mayling added: "I do get told it a lot from the girls and maybe from the outside. In previous years I don't think I've done enough to be talked about. I had a good last season and was consistent.

"I've started OK now too, so I don't know if I'm underappreciated, but I just try to do what I can to play well. If people appreciate it, that's great, if not, that's fine.

"One of the best pieces of advice I was ever told was to make sure I had one of two things - consistency or magic. I think my bit of magic is my set-pieces but consistency is the main thing."