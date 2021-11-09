Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale looks set to win his 100th Wales cap this weekend after being named in the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

The Real Madrid forward - who is his country's leading goalscorer - is set to become only the second Welsh men's team player to reach the century after long-time team-mate Chris Gunter.

So as the former Tottenham player reaches the latest milestone in a glittering career, how well do you know the 32-year-old's story?

Test your knowledge with our quiz.