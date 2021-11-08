Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Mark Sampson guided England's women to the semi-finals of the World Cup and European Championships

Former England women boss Mark Sampson has resigned as Stevenage first-team coach to "move on to new challenges".

The 39-year-old Welshman had been at the League Two club since July 2019, having a spell as caretaker manager after the departure of Dino Maamria.

Sampson was sacked as England boss in 2017 after evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable" behaviour with female players in a previous role.

He and the FA reached a settlement in 2019 after an unfair dismissal case.

Stevenage - led by manager Alex Revell - are 21st in the fourth tier.

The club's all-time record appearance holder Ronnie Henry, now an academy coach at the club, will work with Revell and assistant Dean Wilkins on a "temporary basis".

"Mark has performed diligently on the coaching side since Dean Wilkins came in to assist Alex Revell but wants to move on to new challenges, and we wish him the very best," said chairman Phil Wallace.

"Our league results have been unacceptable to all of us, and Alex and I have had several discussions recently."