FA Cup second round draw on BBC Sport
Last updated on .From the section FA Cup
The draw for the FA Cup second round will take place on Monday night and it will be live on the BBC Sport website.
The draw will be held after Dagenham & Redbridge host Salford City (19:45 GMT kick-off) in the final first-round tie.
Buxton, of the seventh-tier Northern Premier League Premier Division, are the lowest ranked team left in the competition after a 1-0 win over York.
Sixth-tier St Albans will find out their next opponents after shocking League Two leaders Forest Green.
Winners in the second round - to be played on the weekend of 3 December - will be rewarded with £34,000 of prize money, as well as a spot in the third round draw alongside Premier League and Championship clubs.
Ball numbers for FA Cup second-round draw
1. Bradford City or Exeter City
2. Mansfield Town
3. Sutton United
4. Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth Argyle
5. Dagenham & Redbridge or Salford City
6. Carlisle United
7. Yeovil Town
8. Doncaster Rovers
9. Rotherham United
10. Portsmouth
11. Gillingham or Cheltenham Town
12. Morecambe
13. Barrow
14. Burton Albion
15. Colchester United
16. Northampton Town or Cambridge United
17. St Albans City
18. Shrewsbury Town
19. FC Halifax Town
20. Chesterfield
21. Rochdale or Notts County
22. Kidderminster Harriers
23. Wigan Athletic or Solihull Moors
24. Boreham Wood
25. Buxton
26. Ipswich Town or Oldham Athletic
27. AFC Wimbledon
28. Harrogate Town
29. Hartlepool United or Wycombe Wanderers
30. Walsall
31. Swindon Town
32. Bolton Wanderers or Stockport County
33. Charlton Athletic
34. Oxford United or Bristol Rovers
35. Tranmere Rovers
36. Leyton Orient
37. Milton Keynes Dons or Stevenage
38. Lincoln City
39. Port Vale
40. Gateshead or Altrincham